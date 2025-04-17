Brad Holmes Reveals Lions Attempted Blockbuster Trade in NFL Draft

Brad Holmes said the 2022 move to land Jameson Williams wasn’t the only time the Lions tried to pull off a big draft-day trade. The GM explained why not every bold move comes to life.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes isn’t shy about swinging big on NFL Draft night. And on Thursday, during his annual pre-draft press conference, he gave Lions fans a little peek behind the curtain—revealing that the bold Jameson Williams trade in 2022 wasn’t the only major move he’s tried to pull off.

Detroit Lions Brad Holmes Sets the Tone Brad Holmes Was Prepared Brad Holmes Discusses Lions Wide Receivers Post-Josh Reynolds Departure Detroit Lions 2024 Offseason

Holmes: “It Takes Two” to Make a Deal

During the presser, Holmes referenced the 2022 draft day move that sent shockwaves across the league when the Lions jumped from No. 32 all the way up to No. 12 to snag speedster Jameson Williams. But as it turns out, that wasn’t a one-time thing.

“That hasn’t been the only year that we’ve attempted to do that,” Holmes said. “Not at that specific position, but just for a player. And it takes two people to do a trade, and there’s some teams that just don’t want to go that far back.”

In classic Holmes fashion, he didn’t name names or get into the weeds—but the message was clear: the Lions front office has been aggressive behind the scenes, even if the moves don’t always materialize.

Holmes Has a History of Draft Day Activity

Since becoming GM in 2021, Holmes has already made 12 trades during his four drafts with the team. The Lions have moved up, moved back, and maximized value at every opportunity. And even though Detroit’s current roster is one of the deepest in the NFC, it doesn’t sound like Holmes is done hunting for difference-makers.

He emphasized that while patience is key, he and his staff are always ready to make a splash—when the right opportunity presents itself.

The Bottom Line

Brad Holmes has built a reputation as one of the NFL’s boldest young general managers—and Thursday’s comments only added fuel to the fire. Whether or not the Lions make another blockbuster trade in the 2025 draft, you can bet Holmes will be ready if the right player falls within reach.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Dan Campbell Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Beat Writer Jake Bates Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions Rule Proposal Shot Down by NFL Owners