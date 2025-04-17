Brad Holmes Reveals Lions Attempted Blockbuster Trade in NFL Draft

Brad Holmes said the 2022 move to land Jameson Williams wasn’t the only time the Lions tried to pull off a big draft-day trade. The GM explained why not every bold move comes to life.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes isn’t shy about swinging big on NFL Draft night. And on Thursday, during his annual pre-draft press conference, he gave Lions fans a little peek behind the curtain—revealing that the bold Jameson Williams trade in 2022 wasn’t the only major move he’s tried to pull off.

Holmes: “It Takes Two” to Make a Deal

During the presser, Holmes referenced the 2022 draft day move that sent shockwaves across the league when the Lions jumped from No. 32 all the way up to No. 12 to snag speedster Jameson Williams. But as it turns out, that wasn’t a one-time thing.

“That hasn’t been the only year that we’ve attempted to do that,” Holmes said. “Not at that specific position, but just for a player. And it takes two people to do a trade, and there’s some teams that just don’t want to go that far back.”

In classic Holmes fashion, he didn’t name names or get into the weeds—but the message was clear: the Lions front office has been aggressive behind the scenes, even if the moves don’t always materialize.

Holmes Has a History of Draft Day Activity

Since becoming GM in 2021, Holmes has already made 12 trades during his four drafts with the team. The Lions have moved up, moved back, and maximized value at every opportunity. And even though Detroit’s current roster is one of the deepest in the NFC, it doesn’t sound like Holmes is done hunting for difference-makers.

He emphasized that while patience is key, he and his staff are always ready to make a splash—when the right opportunity presents itself.

The Bottom Line

Brad Holmes has built a reputation as one of the NFL’s boldest young general managers—and Thursday’s comments only added fuel to the fire. Whether or not the Lions make another blockbuster trade in the 2025 draft, you can bet Holmes will be ready if the right player falls within reach.