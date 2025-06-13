Replacing Frank Ragnow: Brad Holmes Reveals What Qualities A Center Must Have

When Frank Ragnow announced his retirement earlier this offseason, the Detroit Lions lost more than just a Pro Bowl center—they lost one of the most intelligent and reliable players in franchise history. Now, Lions general manager Brad Holmes is opening up about the difficult task of replacing him.

Appearing on the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long, Holmes gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at what he values most when scouting the next man up to anchor Detroit’s offensive line.

TL;DR:

Brad Holmes says intelligence, communication, and instincts are more important than size for replacing Frank Ragnow.

The Lions GM emphasized how complex the center role is within Detroit’s scheme.

Rookie Tate Ratledge and veteran Graham Glasgow are early candidates, but Holmes says it takes more than raw ability to win the job.

The Intelligence Factor Comes First

Holmes made it clear that the center position isn’t just about size or strength—it starts with what’s going on above the shoulders.

“First and foremost, it’s intelligence, it’s personality, and communication,” Holmes said. “I think you have to have that… before you get into size, lateral quickness, and all this, and the ability to get to the second level.”

Ragnow excelled in part because of his ability to communicate protection schemes with Jared Goff, and Holmes said the next center will need to quickly master a complicated offensive system.

“It’s hard. It’s a complicated scheme, you have a veteran quarterback that has a lot of freedom to do a lot of different things, so you have to stay up to speed, man.”

Anchor in the Middle, Nimble in Space

Beyond the mental side of the game, Holmes emphasized the need for physical traits—particularly the ability to anchor against exotic blitz packages and hold the line when chaos strikes.

“Do you have the ability to anchor? Because you are right there in the middle, and you have so many exotic games and dogs coming at you, so you have to be able to anchor.”

And it doesn’t stop there. Holmes stressed that being quick is meaningless if a center doesn’t know how to move.

“Even in the run game… there is a level of quickness that you have to have—not just at the snap, but getting to the second level.”

“You can’t just say, ‘Snap it and run out there to the second level as fast as you can.’ That’s all for not… If the linebacker’s dipping right under you and you miss the block, then it doesn’t matter.”

It’s Not a Plug-and-Play Position

Holmes pushed back on the idea that any lineman can step into the center role.

“You have to have a lot of the intangible qualities first, and the mental aptitude first, and then there’s a level of physical qualities that you gotta have.”

With rookie Tate Ratledge taking snaps at center during OTAs and Graham Glasgow waiting in the wings, the Lions have options. But it’s clear from Holmes’ words that earning that job won’t come easy.

The Bottom Line

Replacing Frank Ragnow isn’t as simple as plugging in a big body with quick feet. As Brad Holmes laid out, it takes a rare blend of IQ, instincts, communication, and physical ability to thrive at center in Detroit’s system. Whether it’s Ratledge, Glasgow, or someone else, the Lions won’t settle for anything less than the total package.