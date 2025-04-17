Brad Holmes Has Advice for Detroit Lions Fans Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes shared some lighthearted advice for fans ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft: treat it like a new movie. Embrace the unknown, enjoy the drama, and “get your popcorn ready.”

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes isn’t one to give away secrets — especially not with the 2025 NFL Draft just a week away. But when it comes to how fans should approach the big night? He’s got one simple piece of advice.

Get Your Popcorn Ready!

While speaking to the media on Thursday, Holmes shared his perspective on how to enjoy the unpredictability of the draft. He compared it to seeing a brand-new movie for the first time.

“It’s like when a movie comes out,” Holmes said. “When you go to see a movie, you’ve never seen the movie. That’s the excitement. So, you’re fine just watching the movie. And whether the movie’s good or bad, then, you can do that.”

So why not approach the NFL Draft the same way? Holmes posed the question with a smile, emphasizing that the drama and thrill are all part of the experience.

“I don’t understand why people can’t just watch the draft. It’s like ‘alright, I don’t know what’s gonna happen.’ Just watch the draft and get your popcorn ready.”

It’s vintage Brad Holmes — calm, collected, and confident in the Lions’ process. And while fans may be speculating about trades, prospects, and draft day surprises, Holmes’ message is clear: sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride.

After all, the Lions are in a great position with a deep roster and the 28th overall pick. And with Holmes at the helm, the draft always delivers something worth watching.