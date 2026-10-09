The Detroit Lions are heading to Arizona hoping to improve their record to 3-2, but general manager Brad Holmes might have another reason to pay close attention to Sunday’s matchup against the Cardinals. With Detroit desperately needing help in its secondary, Arizona cornerback Garrett Williams has emerged as an intriguing potential trade target.

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The Lions have already demonstrated a willingness to pursue cornerback help, and their defensive struggles have only intensified the need for reinforcements. Now, with Detroit preparing to face a Cardinals team sitting at 1-3, Holmes could have an opportunity to evaluate a player who might help address one of his roster’s biggest weaknesses.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Garrett Williams Emerges as Potential Lions Trade Target

According to Pride of Detroit’s preview of Sunday’s matchup, Williams is one of two Arizona defensive backs worth considering as possible trade targets for Detroit. Veteran free safety Andrew Wingard was also mentioned as a potential option, though the same preview notes Wingard recently suffered a bone bruise in his knee and is likely to be ruled out against Detroit. That leaves Holmes with names to evaluate ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, and with Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort in the same building Sunday afternoon.

Williams, 25, was selected by Arizona in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Syracuse. The 5-foot-10 cornerback has demonstrated versatility throughout his professional career, including the ability to handle responsibilities in the slot.

That versatility could be particularly appealing for a Detroit defense that has struggled to find consistent answers in coverage. While Williams is not necessarily the established shutdown cornerback Lions fans have been hoping to acquire, he offers youth, experience, and positional flexibility.

There are concerns, however, particularly regarding his durability. Williams suffered a torn Achilles late in the 2025 season and has only recently returned to game action, making his health an important consideration for any team contemplating a trade.

Why a Trade Could Make Sense for Detroit

The financial side of a potential deal is particularly interesting because Williams is approaching the end of his rookie contract. According to Over the Cap’s contract information, Williams is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027, meaning any acquiring team would need to consider whether it views him as a short-term addition or a possible long-term investment.

That situation could create an opportunity for Detroit if Arizona becomes willing to move players who are approaching free agency. However, there is no confirmed indication that the Cardinals are actively shopping Williams or that the Lions have contacted Arizona about acquiring him.

Detroit’s Cornerback Room Is Already Stretched

As we previously reported following Rock Ya-Sin’s hamstring injury, Detroit’s cornerback situation has become increasingly concerning. The Lions have struggled to contain opposing passing attacks, and another injury has only complicated defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s efforts to stabilize his secondary.

Detroit has also shown that Holmes is willing to investigate outside options rather than simply hoping his current personnel improves. As we argued earlier this season when calling for a secondary upgrade, the Lions cannot afford to waste their championship aspirations by ignoring a glaring defensive weakness.

Williams would not necessarily solve every coverage problem, but he could provide another capable defensive back for Sheppard to work into his rotation. The question is whether his potential impact would justify the draft compensation Arizona might demand.

Brad Holmes Has an Interesting Opportunity

The possibility of acquiring Williams remains entirely hypothetical, and there is no evidence that negotiations between Detroit and Arizona are underway. Still, the connection makes sense as an avenue worth exploring, especially with the Lions traveling to face the Cardinals just weeks before the NFL trade deadline.

Detroit needs cornerback help, Arizona has a young defensive back approaching free agency, and Holmes has already demonstrated an interest in upgrading his secondary. Those circumstances do not guarantee a deal, but they provide enough reason for the Lions to evaluate whether the two teams could find common ground.

Of course, the first priority Sunday will be defeating the Cardinals and getting Detroit back above .500. But if Holmes identifies Williams as someone who could strengthen the Lions for the remainder of the season, this trip to Arizona could eventually prove valuable for more than just another victory.

The Lions need to start winning football games, and their defense needs help. Perhaps Holmes can find a way to accomplish both.