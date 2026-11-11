Detroit Lions fans weren’t exactly throwing a parade for Brad Holmes after Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The general manager made just one move, acquiring safety Andre Cisco from the New York Jets, while several other contenders aggressively upgraded their rosters.

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But before Lions fans completely lose their minds, a fascinating study from The Detroit News suggests that Holmes’ conservative approach might not be nearly as damaging as some believe.

According to Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News, history shows that Super Bowl champions rarely make blockbuster additions at the trade deadline.

And the numbers might surprise you.

Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes, left, and Lions head coach Dan Campbell head off the practice field at the team’s training facility in Allen Park on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Super Bowl History Offers Some Encouraging News for Lions Fans

Bianchi examined the trade deadline activity of the last 10 Super Bowl champions, dating back to 2016. His findings suggest that making a major midseason acquisition is hardly a requirement for winning a championship.

According to Bianchi’s breakdown:

Only one of the last 10 champions added what he classified as a true difference-maker at the deadline.

of the last 10 champions added what he classified as a true difference-maker at the deadline. Three championship teams made no deadline moves whatsoever.

championship teams made no deadline moves whatsoever. Three others added rotational players rather than major stars.

others added rotational players rather than major stars. Two acquisitions ultimately failed to make the expected impact.

acquisitions ultimately failed to make the expected impact. One more addition was used primarily on special teams.

addition was used primarily on special teams. No champion in the study added more than one player at the deadline.

in the study added more than one player at the deadline. Not one of them gave up a first-round pick to do it.

Those findings don’t mean Holmes made the right decision by standing pat. But they certainly challenge the notion that Detroit needed to make a blockbuster trade to have a realistic chance at winning the Super Bowl.

And that is an important distinction.

Brad Holmes Is Betting on the Roster He Already Built

The Lions entered the trade deadline with a 6-2 record and four consecutive victories. Despite significant injuries, Dan Campbell’s team has continued finding ways to win, particularly behind a defense that has made major strides in recent weeks.

Detroit did make one addition, acquiring Andre Cisco from the Jets. The veteran safety brings versatility and experience to a secondary that has dealt with injuries throughout the season.

However, many fans wanted more, especially at linebacker following the injuries to Jack Campbell and Jimmy Rolder. Holmes’ decision to pass on a bigger deadline acquisition has already generated considerable criticism.

That frustration is understandable. When your team has a legitimate championship opportunity, watching other contenders improve their rosters while you largely stand pat can be difficult to accept.

But here’s the question worth asking: Is adding another big name really more important than having the right players already in place?

Why the Lions Don’t Need to Win the Trade Deadline

There is a legitimate argument that Holmes should have done more. The Lions have a talented roster, but the team’s injury situation creates concerns that won’t magically disappear just because the trade deadline has passed.

And considering that the Chicago Bears gave up two first-round picks to acquire defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons while other contenders made aggressive moves, nobody can accuse Detroit’s competition of sitting on its hands. The NFL’s trade tracker makes that abundantly clear.

Still, the historical evidence highlighted by Bianchi offers an important reminder that championship teams aren’t necessarily built in November. They’re built through years of drafting, developing talent, and making smart roster decisions.

Holmes has spent years assembling this Lions team. Now he’s trusting that work to carry Detroit through the second half of the season and into the playoffs.

Could another linebacker or cornerback have helped? Absolutely.

Does failing to land one mean the Lions’ Super Bowl dreams are over? Not even close.

Bianchi’s findings don’t guarantee anything for Detroit, but they do provide some perspective. The Lions don’t need to win the NFL trade deadline to win the Super Bowl.

They need to win football games.

And so far, they’re doing a pretty good job of that.