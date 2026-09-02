Brad Holmes Explains Greg Dortch Cut, Lions WR Plans

The Detroit Lions opened the week with only four wide receivers on their 53-man roster.

Brad Holmes does not sound convinced it will stay that way.

During his Wednesday end-of-camp press conference, the Lions general manager acknowledged that Detroit is carrying an unusually small group at receiver after keeping Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa and Tay Martin on the initial roster.

Holmes also left the door wide open for that number to change.

“Four is obviously a little bit on the lighter side. That’s just where we’re at right now today, currently,” Holmes said. “But I do like the different flavors in that room.”

That final word — currently — probably deserves some attention.

We noted immediately after the Lions revealed their initial 53-man roster that four receivers felt exceptionally light, particularly after Detroit spent training camp talking about the depth and competition it had assembled at the position.

Holmes essentially acknowledged the same thing Wednesday.

Tom Kennedy Remains Very Much in the Picture

Part of the explanation is that the Lions do not necessarily view their practice-squad receivers as being far removed from the active roster.

That is especially true for Tom Kennedy.

Kennedy was released during final cuts but returned to Detroit’s practice squad, where he joins Lucky Jackson and Dominic Lovett. The Lions’ official transaction announcement confirmed Kennedy was among the veteran receivers released when Detroit initially reduced the roster to 53.

Holmes made a point Wednesday of reminding everyone that the practice squad remains an extension of the roster.

“He’s still part of our 69(-man roster) currently right now. He was able to add some special teams to his repertoire. He kind of did a little bit of that last year. But we all know the versatility that he has,” Holmes said.

That versatility could become particularly important on special teams.

Kennedy spent considerable time in the punt-return competition during training camp, and with Greg Dortch no longer in Detroit, he becomes one of the most obvious candidates to handle that responsibility.

Detroit has already shown its willingness to keep familiar players nearby. The Lions eventually completed their practice squad by bringing Lovett back while adding offensive lineman Elijah Klein, a move we detailed after the final two spots were filled.

Kennedy may currently have “practice squad” next to his name.

That does not necessarily mean he will spend Sundays there.

Holmes Explains Why Lions Moved on From Greg Dortch

The more surprising piece of Detroit’s receiver decisions remains Dortch.

For much of the summer, Dortch appeared to be in excellent position to make the roster. He brought NFL experience, familiarity with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and legitimate value as a return specialist.

Then the Lions cut him.

The decision surprised Dortch himself. After joining Buffalo, he admitted Detroit’s move “kinda caught me off guard” and said he did not expect to find himself in that position.

Holmes was asked Wednesday why Detroit ultimately chose to move in another direction.

He didn’t point to one bad practice, one preseason play or one specific deficiency.

Instead, he pointed to the competition Detroit intentionally created.

“We wanted to add as much competition as possible this whole offseason,” Holmes said. “And, look, when you add as much competition as possible—I thought it was a fierce competition—it adds more discomfort, but it also entails harder decisions. So that’s really all that was.”

That explanation fits what happened throughout August.

Tay Martin steadily pushed his way up the depth chart. Kennedy strengthened his case through special teams. Detroit had younger receivers it wanted to continue developing. And suddenly a player who once looked relatively secure found himself on the wrong side of one of Holmes’ tougher decisions.

Pride of Detroit’s breakdown of Holmes’ post-cuts comments similarly noted that Detroit’s decision to retain only four receivers may not represent the final configuration of the room, particularly with Kennedy remaining close at hand.

Don’t Assume Detroit Is Done at Receiver

The important takeaway from Wednesday was not simply Holmes explaining why Dortch was released.

It was what he said about what comes next.

Four receivers are “a little bit on the lighter side.”

Kennedy remains part of Detroit’s broader 69-man roster.

And Holmes repeatedly framed the current receiver configuration as exactly that — current.

The Lions may simply plan to use practice-squad elevations to supplement the position, particularly with Kennedy available for special teams.

They could also continue looking outside the organization as the rest of the NFL reshuffles its rosters before Week 1.

Either way, Detroit’s initial four-man receiver room should probably not be viewed as permanent.

Holmes likes the “different flavors” the Lions currently have.

He just might not be finished adding to the menu.