Brad Holmes Makes Himself Clear About Expectations for Hendon Hooker

If Hendon Hooker wants to be the Detroit Lions backup in 2025, he is going to have to earn it!

Speaking during league meetings, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes reiterated the team’s belief in Hooker’s potential but made it equally clear that no one will be handed a job.

“Still got high hopes for him but nobody’s gonna be given a job either,” Holmes told ESPN. “So, if Hendon wants to be the No. 2 quarterback, then win the No. 2 quarterback job.”

That simple but direct statement echoes the competitive culture head coach Dan Campbell and Holmes have worked hard to instill. It’s not just about draft position or potential — it’s about performance.

Hooker’s Opportunity — But He Has to Earn It

Hooker, a third-round pick in 2023, spent most of last season developing behind Jared Goff. Although he was technically the backup for most of the regular season, the team turned to Teddy Bridgewater for the playoffs, suggesting Hooker hadn’t fully earned the staff’s trust.

That decision raised eyebrows, but the Lions still believe in Hooker’s long-term upside. The challenge now? Beating out newly signed veteran Kyle Allen for the job in camp.

Kyle Allen Brings Experience to the Competition

Allen, 29, brings a journeyman’s resume into the mix. With 19 career starts across stints with five NFL teams, he’s seen a lot — and that experience could give him an early edge. But as Holmes made clear, the job isn’t Allen’s either. It’s open — and it’s up to Hooker to take it.

Bottom Line

The message from Holmes is simple: nothing will be handed to Hendon Hooker. If he wants to be the Detroit Lions’ backup quarterback in 2025, he’ll have to prove he deserves it. And that competition is exactly what this team wants.