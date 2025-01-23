Brad Holmes Makes Himself Crystal Clear About Detroit Lions Super Bowl Window

Following a heartbreaking playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes was determined to keep things in perspective while reflecting on the team’s future. Holmes, who has been at the helm of the Lions' transformation into one of the NFL's most exciting young teams, made it clear that the Lions’ Super Bowl window is far from closing.

Confidence in the Lions’ Core

“We feel so good about our young core and nucleus of players and our QB,” Holmes said. “I just think all the pieces are in place. I don’t really feel walls closing in, or windows. We make an effort to avoid those kind of things.”

Holmes' words were a strong affirmation of his belief in the Lions' current roster. While other teams may look at the looming future and feel the pressure to win now, Holmes emphasized that the foundation is solid, and the Lions are continuing to build for sustained success rather than succumbing to the immediate pressures of a Super Bowl window.

Staying Committed to the Process

Despite falling short of their ultimate goal this season, Holmes made it clear that the Lions are still very much on track. “Fell short, but we’re gonna stay committed to the process,” he said, reminding fans and the organization that success is built over time and that one setback does not change the long-term vision.

The focus for Holmes and the Lions remains on continuing to grow and develop the pieces already in place, with no rush to make drastic moves based on the outcome of one playoff appearance. “We’re very close,” he added, signaling his confidence that the Lions are on the right path toward competing for a Super Bowl in the near future.

Holmes' comments serve as a reminder that the Lions are still in the midst of a rebuild that has already shown tremendous progress. With a young and talented roster, a quarterback in Jared Goff who has proven his worth, and a coaching staff committed to the process, the Lions’ Super Bowl window may still be wide open, just waiting for the right moment to break through.

In the end, the message is clear: the Lions are not far from greatness, and they will continue their journey with the same focus and dedication that has gotten them this far. The road to a Super Bowl may be a little longer, but the Lions are on their way.