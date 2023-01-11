Brad Holmes makes his thoughts on Jared Goff very clear… again

- Advertisement -

When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for a trio of draft picks and Jared Goff, the so-called experts were quick to point out that Goff was only going to be a bridge as the Lions searched for their QB of the future. But, from Day 1, Lions GM Brad Holmes, and head coach Dan Campbell, have shown their support for Goff, and never once did they refer to him as a bridge quarterback. Yet, plenty continued to doubt that Holmes’ plan was for Goff to be their QB of the future.

What did Brad Holmes say about Jared Goff?

That doubt grew even stronger for many when the Lions got off to a rough start. But on Tuesday, Holmes spoke to reporters, and when he was asked about how confident he is about the decision he has to make on Goff, he pretty much said there is no decision to make.

“I don’t really know what the decision is,” Holmes said. “I was always confident in him because I’ve been with him from the get-go from since he was drafted, back when I was with L.A. I just kind of know how resilient and how mentally tough he is. I think a lot of it was me knowing all the success he had in L.A. I think that was kind of forgotten about a little bit when he got here, and I think he was put in a very tough situation.”

Holmes was when asked about potentially selecting a quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he essentially laughed off the question.

“I think it’s a lot easier to get worse at quarterback than to get better at quarterback in this league,” Holmes responded to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

“We’re never going to turn down a good football player,” Holmes continued. “So if it’s a football player we really love, we’re gonna make sure every stone is unturned, but I do think that Jared has proven to everybody that he is a starting quarterback for us.”

Folks, if you are one of the Jared Goff haters out there, that is fine, I respect your opinion. But if you are going to be disappointed if he is the Lions’ quarterback for the foreseeable future, you had better prepare yourself.