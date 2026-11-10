The NFL trade deadline has officially passed, and Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes once again elected not to make a major splash. The Lions’ only move was acquiring veteran safety Andre Cisco from the New York Jets in exchange for what ultimately became a 2029 sixth-round draft pick.

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As you might expect, plenty of Lions fans are furious that Holmes didn’t make a bigger move to help propel Detroit toward its first Super Bowl championship. But one of Detroit’s most outspoken sports radio personalities, Mike Valenti of 97.1 The Ticket, apparently isn’t even angry anymore.

He’s just about ready to throw in the towel.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes watches warmup ahead of the game between Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Brad Holmes Makes Mike Valenti Want to Quit

Following Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline, Valenti expressed his frustration with Holmes’ approach to improving the Lions. And for someone who has made a living getting fired up about Detroit sports, Valenti sounded surprisingly defeated.

“I’m being very sincere,” Valenti said on the air. “I can’t. Brad Holmes makes me want to quit. Brad Holmes just makes me want to quit! I can’t even get mad. I just don’t care.”

The Lions had already acquired veteran safety Andre Cisco on Monday, and Dan Campbell previously indicated that Holmes was still exploring his options. But as the deadline passed, Detroit elected to stand pat while several other contenders made significant moves.

Mike Valenti Delivers Hilarious Brad Holmes Analogy

When asked about Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen and linebacker Zack Baun not being traded, Valenti delivered an analogy that probably resonates with quite a few frustrated Lions fans. In Valenti’s opinion, Holmes could have landed either player if he had been willing to make a legitimate offer.

“Brad’s the guy who makes an offer on a house and offers 200 grand less, and the realtors like, ‘I’m so sorry, but legally I have to present you with this offer,'” Valenti said. “If you go to Philly with a real offer, yes, I think you could have gotten those players.”

That’s an all-time Valenti analogy right there. Of course, there is no confirmed evidence that Holmes submitted lowball offers for either Woolen or Baun, or that Philadelphia was willing to trade them.

Brad Holmes makes Valenti want to quit pic.twitter.com/0UJuaMnuhv — 97.1 The Ticket: (@971theticketxyt) November 10, 2026

Brad Holmes Is Betting on His Current Roster

Here’s the thing: Holmes deserves an enormous amount of credit for building the Lions into a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Detroit is 6-2, has won four consecutive games, and possesses one of the most talented rosters in the NFL.

But the frustration from Valenti and a significant portion of the fan base is understandable. With the Minnesota Vikings acquiring Kirk Cousins and the Chicago Bears already adding Jeffery Simmons, Detroit’s division rivals aren’t exactly sitting around waiting for their championship windows to open.

Holmes is betting that the roster he has assembled is good enough to win a Super Bowl without another major addition. If the Lions finally bring home the Lombardi Trophy, nobody will care what happened at the trade deadline.

But if Detroit falls short again, something tells me we haven’t heard the last from Mike Valenti.