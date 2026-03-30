Why Brad Holmes Is Absent From 2026 NFL Owners’ Meetings

The Detroit Lions continue to be one of the most talked-about teams this offseason, but on Monday, attention shifted away from roster moves and onto an unexpected development involving general manager Brad Holmes.

As the 2026 NFL owners’ meetings get underway in Phoenix, Holmes is notably not in attendance, and the reason has raised some concern.

Holmes Misses Key NFL Gathering

According to multiple reports, Holmes did not travel with the team to Arizona for the annual league meetings, which typically bring together executives, coaches, and ownership from across the NFL.

The reason?

A personal matter.

“According to those with knowledge of the situation, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes is NOT at owner’s meeting due to ‘personal’ reasons,” Detroit Sports Podcast wrote on X.

At this time, no additional details have been made public regarding the situation.

Lions Still Represented in Phoenix

While Holmes is absent, the Lions are still well represented at the meetings.

Head coach Dan Campbell is in attendance and has already spoken with the media, addressing several offseason topics, including the recent situation involving Taylor Decker.

These meetings are typically a key opportunity for league-wide discussions, rule considerations, and internal team planning, making Holmes’ absence somewhat unusual given his active role in shaping Detroit’s roster.

No Details, Just Concern

Right now, everything surrounding Holmes’ absence remains unclear beyond the description of it being “personal.”

There has been no indication of how long he may be away or whether this will impact any ongoing offseason decisions.

Naturally, the lack of information has led to speculation, but the most important takeaway is simple:

The Lions’ organization and its fan base will be hoping everything is alright.

The Bottom Line

Holmes has been instrumental in building the current foundation of the Lions, helping turn the team into a contender through smart drafting and disciplined roster construction.

His absence from such a significant NFL event is noteworthy, but also a reminder that football sometimes takes a back seat to real life.

For now, the focus remains on supporting Holmes and awaiting his return as the Lions continue preparing for a critical 2026 season.