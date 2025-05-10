Brad Holmes Delivers Emotional Commencement Speech at Alma Mater

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes gave an inspiring speech at N.C. A&T, urging graduates to take pride in their roots and strive for greatness with grit.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes traded in his draft board for a commencement stage over the weekend — and delivered a message that might just rival any pep talk he’s given in an NFL locker room.

On Saturday, Holmes returned to where it all began for him: North Carolina A&T, his alma mater. There, he delivered the commencement address for the 2024 graduating class, sharing personal stories, life lessons, and what it means to have true Aggie pride.

From Rental Cars to the NFL

Holmes didn’t hold back when it came to telling his story. He opened up about the path that led him from graduation day in Greensboro to the front office in Detroit — a journey that didn’t begin with fancy titles or bright lights.

He reminded the graduates that he started humbly, working at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, before getting his first foot in the door as a public relations intern with an NFL team. From there, he grinded his way through the ranks to eventually become general manager of the Detroit Lions — one of the most respected and exciting young leaders in the league.

As part of his speech, Holmes shared the three keys to success that guided him on that path: a winning attitude, consistency, and quality of production. He also stressed the importance of constant self-improvement through reading and listening — lessons he learned the hard way but now passes on with conviction.

A Powerful Message of Pride

What resonated most, though, was the pride Holmes feels for his school — and the challenge he gave to every graduate to carry that same pride with them into the world.

“Be proud of where you come from. That blue and gold you bleed hits different. That statue of the Greensboro Four should mean something to you,” Holmes said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “Those bullet holes on the side of Scott Hall should mean something to you. That A.C. window unit that I put up and duct-taped in Cooper Hall means something to me. It shaped me.”

He didn’t stop there.

“When people disrespect Aggie Pride, that say, ‘So you went to AT&T?’ That strikes a nerve with me, it makes me cringe. A&T is where the real ones are made. Aggies are gritty.”

An Offseason Win for the Culture

Holmes has become known in Detroit for his transparency, work ethic, and eye for talent. But this weekend, it was his heart on display — and it reminded everyone that leadership doesn’t stop at the NFL level.

For the graduating class of North Carolina A&T, it was a moment they’ll never forget. And for the rest of us, it was just another reason to respect the man helping build something special in Detroit.