Brad Holmes nearly breaks table after landing Jahmyr Gibbs [Video]

The 2023 NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday night with GM Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions going into the night with the No. 6 and No. 18 overall picks in the opening round. But after the Seattle Seahawks surprised everyone by selecting CB Devon Witherspoon with the No. 5 pick, Holmes made the decision to trade down to No. 12, where they eventually shocked the NFL world by selecting RB Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama. A video has now emerged from the Lions War Room, and as you are about to see, Holmes was pretty darn excited to get his guy.

Key Points

Brad Holmes nearly breaks table after landing Jahmyr Gibbs

Here is the moment that the Lions officially landed Gibbs. As you will see in the video below, Holmes, Dan Campbell, and the Lions War Room was fired up to land Gibbs at No. 12.

Brad Holmes almost breaks the table in excitement as he and Dan Campbell are glad to draft the versatile, explosive Jahmyr Gibbs #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/51bsgVqsMb — Andrew Jones (@TWDTV1) April 28, 2023

Bottom Line: Holmes like the pick more than most Lions fans

Following the pick of Gibbs, many Lions fans took to social media to weigh in on Holmes' decision to take a running back so high, and many of those comments were not positive. That being said, Holmes is running the show, and he clearly loved that he was able to land Gibbs.