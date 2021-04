Sharing is caring!

On Thursday night, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes made quite a few fans very happy when he selected OT Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

As you are about to see, Holmes was extremely fired up about the pick and he nearly knocked over Rod Wood and Chris Spielman while celebrating in the Lions War Room.

Check it out.

This was our reaction to getting our guy @peneisewell58 🤩 Reply with yours. pic.twitter.com/lCApNCOj8j — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 30, 2021

