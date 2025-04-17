Brad Holmes Reveals Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Strategy

Lions GM Brad Holmes shares his philosophy ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, emphasizing that Detroit won’t chase needs—and why that's a good thing.

As the 2025 NFL Draft inches closer, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes continues to hammer home one key point: Detroit is not, and will not become, a needs-based drafting team.

Speaking to reporters during his pre-draft media session on Thursday, Holmes made it clear that chasing positional needs just for the sake of filling holes is a risky strategy—and one that the Lions have no interest in adopting.

https://www.youtube.com/live/IH_pu7rYBy4“We’re not going to reach for players just to fill a position,” Holmes said. “(If you do) you’re just kind of getting into a cycle that I think is a little bit dangerous.”

Why Holmes Won’t Chase Needs

Holmes emphasized that the team is always playing the long game. That means prioritizing the best player available, even if that player doesn’t fill an immediate gap on the depth chart. It’s all about building a sustainable, deep roster that can withstand the grind of an NFL season—not just plugging holes for the sake of it.

“That need might make sense for right now at this time, but we make these picks for future investments,” Holmes continued. “I think you get in trouble chasing needs sometimes. Nobody has a crystal ball.”

The Long-Term Vision for Detroit

For a fanbase hungry for that “last piece,” it’s a message worth hearing loud and clear—again. Holmes and his front office aren’t operating with a win-now-at-all-costs mindset. They’re building something that lasts. And that means taking the best player on the board, even if the position isn’t a hot-button issue today.

What It Means for the 2025 NFL Draft

So as we approach the 2025 NFL Draft, don’t be surprised if the Lions zig while others expect them to zag. Brad Holmes isn’t just playing checkers—he’s playing long-term chess.