Brad Holmes Reveals Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Strategy

Lions GM Brad Holmes shares his philosophy ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, emphasizing that Detroit won’t chase needs—and why that's a good thing.

As the 2025 NFL Draft inches closer, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes continues to hammer home one key point: Detroit is not, and will not become, a needs-based drafting team.

Speaking to reporters during his pre-draft media session on Thursday, Holmes made it clear that chasing positional needs just for the sake of filling holes is a risky strategy—and one that the Lions have no interest in adopting.

https://www.youtube.com/live/IH_pu7rYBy4“We’re not going to reach for players just to fill a position,” Holmes said. “(If you do) you’re just kind of getting into a cycle that I think is a little bit dangerous.”

Brad Holmes Brad Holmes NFL Draft strategy

Why Holmes Won’t Chase Needs

Holmes emphasized that the team is always playing the long game. That means prioritizing the best player available, even if that player doesn’t fill an immediate gap on the depth chart. It’s all about building a sustainable, deep roster that can withstand the grind of an NFL season—not just plugging holes for the sake of it.

“That need might make sense for right now at this time, but we make these picks for future investments,” Holmes continued. “I think you get in trouble chasing needs sometimes. Nobody has a crystal ball.”

The Long-Term Vision for Detroit

For a fanbase hungry for that “last piece,” it’s a message worth hearing loud and clear—again. Holmes and his front office aren’t operating with a win-now-at-all-costs mindset. They’re building something that lasts. And that means taking the best player on the board, even if the position isn’t a hot-button issue today.

What It Means for the 2025 NFL Draft

So as we approach the 2025 NFL Draft, don’t be surprised if the Lions zig while others expect them to zag. Brad Holmes isn’t just playing checkers—he’s playing long-term chess.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Dan Campbell Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Beat Writer Jake Bates Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions Rule Proposal Shot Down by NFL Owners