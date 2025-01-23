fb
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Detroit Lions

Brad Holmes On Aidan Hutchinson Contract Extension: ‘It’s Not Always In Our Control’

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions move forward after a strong 2024 season, one of the biggest tasks on their to-do list is addressing the contract situation of Aidan Hutchinson. The standout defensive end, who has quickly emerged as the face of the Lions' defense, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. While the Lions have been known for being proactive in locking down key players, general manager Brad Holmes made it clear that contract negotiations aren't always entirely within the team’s control.

Brad Holmes Talks Process and Control

During his season-ending press conference on Thursday, Holmes discussed the potential contract extension for Hutchinson. “We’re working through all of that. Again, it’s not always in our control, we might have our plans and processes, but it takes two people to get something done,” Holmes explained. “That’s not a negative comment, it’s just that you just don’t know what that player and their camp and all that kind of stuff are thinking. So, we haven’t gotten to those intense dialogues yet.”

Navigating the Negotiations

Holmes' comments reflect the complex nature of contract negotiations, especially for a player as crucial to the team's future as Hutchinson. While the Lions are undoubtedly hoping to extend their star pass rusher before triggering his fifth-year option, both the team's goals and the player’s interests have to align. It’s a situation where patience and communication are key, and these negotiations could take time.

Looking Ahead to Aidan Hutchinson's Future in Detroit

While the timeline for reaching a deal remains uncertain, Holmes expressed confidence that the team would eventually come to terms with Hutchinson. As one of the top young talents in the league, Hutchinson’s future in Detroit will be a key point of focus in the upcoming offseason. The Lions have made it clear that securing Hutchinson long-term is a priority—it's just a matter of working through the necessary steps to make it happen.

