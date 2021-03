Sharing is caring!

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes continues to wheel and deal.

He’s signed former Green Bay Packers RB Jamaal Williams to a two-year contract:

Williams was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round with the 134th overall pick in 2017. In 60 career games, he’s racked up 1,985 rushing yards, 961 receiving yards, and 18 career touchdowns.