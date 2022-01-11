Brad Holmes praises Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell in season-ending presser

When Brad Holmes hired Dan Campbell to be the next head coach of the Detroit Lions, it was emphasized how much they had in common and how they would be working as a team to reach a common goal.

Fast forward to the present and it sounds like Holmes loves Campbell even more than he did before.

On Tuesday, Holmes held his season-ending presser and he praised Campbell.

“So many great things I can say about Dan but I’ll just sum it up. He has an it factor that you either have it or you don’t and he has it. he’s been a joy to work with.”