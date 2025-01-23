fb
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Detroit Lions

Brad Holmes Previews Lions’ Future After Losing Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn

As the Detroit Lions face the reality of losing both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to head coaching positions, general manager Brad Holmes is confident the team is well-prepared to handle the changes. Both coaches were instrumental in the Lions' success in 2024, helping lead the team to a 15-2 record and an NFC North title. However, Holmes acknowledged that this is a part of the process when a team experiences success.

Brad Holmes

Brad Holmes Expresses Confidence in Dan Campbell's Ability to Adjust

“We were prepared to lose those guys,” Holmes said, referring to the potential departures of Johnson and Glenn. “Those guys are great coaches. We were lucky to have both of them this year. But I know Dan [Campbell] has been prepared for it, and I have full faith and trust in Dan to know we’re going to have the right people in place in those spots. He’s had to encounter that before, not at the coordinator level, but position coaches, and it’s always worked out.”

Holmes' confidence in head coach Dan Campbell’s ability to adjust and bring in the right replacements is a testament to the strong leadership structure within the organization. While losing top coordinators is never easy, Campbell has already demonstrated his ability to make the necessary adjustments to maintain success.

Dealing with the Inevitable Loss of Top Talent

Holmes also acknowledged the challenge of retaining top talent as the Lions continue to build a competitive roster. With the team’s success in 2024, other franchises are keen to poach some of Detroit’s talented coaches. “It’s hard to keep the good ones,” Holmes said. “When [other teams] want to poach guys from our program, you’ve got to be prepared for it.”

While the potential loss of other assistant coaches could shake up the Lions' staff, Holmes believes the team is prepared for any changes that may come. With a strong culture and leadership in place, the Lions will continue to move forward, building on their success and adjusting as needed to keep competing at a high level.

As Detroit looks ahead to the 2025 season, the Lions’ focus remains on sustaining success and continuing to improve. With the right people in place and the trust in Campbell’s leadership, the Lions are well-positioned to handle the losses of Johnson and Glenn and continue their upward trajectory.

