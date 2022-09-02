If you have been following along with the Detroit Lions through their 2022 training camp, you have most definitely heard the hype surrounding rookie linebacker, Malcolm Rodriguez. Though the Lions’ coaches have raved about Rodriguez, general manager Brad Holmes is not quite ready to crown the sixth-round pick.

On Thursday, Holmes spoke with reporters and when he was asked about Rodriguez, he made it clear that “Rodrigo” has not even played in an NFL game yet.

Brad Holmes pumps brakes on Malcolm Rodriguez hype train

“He’s just got a level of key-in diagnose that has translated, but again, you just don’t know (how) quickly it’s going to come,” Holmes said about Malcolm Rodriguez. “But it’s come, come quick, but can’t say enough that he is a rookie. He hadn’t played an NFL game yet, so let’s just see where it goes.”

“He deserves (the attention) in a way, but at the same time, I just want to put that out there because I know that narrative is out there right now and that’s a lot to put on the kid,” Sheppard said. “I would like us to tone it down and kinda see where we’re at Week 4, 5, 6”

Lions running back D’Andre Swift had nothing but great things to say about Malcolm Rodriguez.

“That’s the guy right there,” Lions running back D’Andre Swift said. “He’s going to be so good in this league. He’s doing everything right. Got the nice mindset … You don’t really see that too much from young rookies. Real mature, attacking it with the right approach. Real coachable. He’s the guy.”

