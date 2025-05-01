Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Raves About His One EDGE Selection in 2025 NFL Draft

Lions GM Brad Holmes glowed about rookie edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein, calling him a high-effort, high-upside player with serious potential.

The Detroit Lions waited until the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft to grab an edge defender, and when they finally did, they got a guy who has Brad Holmes absolutely buzzing.

Boise State’s Ahmed Hassanein may not have been a household name heading into draft weekend, but make no mistake—the Lions’ GM is confident they got a steal.

“We acquired him because he plays with his hair on fire,” Holmes said, according to Pride of Detroit. “As developmental as he is… he just plays hard.”

Brad Holmes Tyleik Williams

What the Lions See in Hassanein

Holmes didn’t hold back when explaining why Hassanein stood out on their draft board:

“At that position? You’ve got to set edges and win rushes,” he said. “And when I say win rushes, it’s not just getting a sack—you can win rushes by collapsing the pocket, with harassment, with effort.”

That’s exactly what the 6-foot-3, 250-pound EDGE brought to Boise State. Over his final two seasons, Hassanein racked up 22 sacks and 33 tackles for loss, showing an elite-level motor that never lets up.

What makes it more impressive? He only started playing football a few years ago after returning to the U.S. from Egypt.

Untapped Potential and Nonstop Effort

Holmes is betting big on upside—and Hassanein has plenty of it.

“That’s the coolest part about it,” Holmes added. “There’s so much untapped potential inside of him. But he has the foundation that you have to have for a football player, and that’s effort.”

The Lions’ staff has already raved about Hassanein’s relentless energy, with Holmes saying the rookie’s fire and passion are palpable, both in the locker room and on the field.

This is the kind of player that fits Dan Campbell’s culture: gritty, humble, hard-working, and ready to run through a wall for the guys next to him.

Why This Pick Matters More Than It Looks

Sure, Hassanein was the only EDGE rusher selected by Detroit—and yes, it came in Round 6. But Holmes has made it clear: you don’t draft just for the sake of position.

Instead, they waited for a guy who matches their DNA. With a relentless motor, football character, and the upside of someone just scratching the surface, Ahmed Hassanein is exactly the type of player the Lions want to develop.

And if he hits his ceiling, this could go down as another mid-to-late round gem unearthed by Brad Holmes.

The Bottom Line

Brad Holmes didn’t walk away from the 2025 NFL Draft with a flashy edge rusher in the early rounds. But in Ahmed Hassanein, he found someone who plays with unteachable heart and effort—and has the ceiling to become something special in Detroit.

Don’t sleep on the Lions’ lone EDGE pick. Holmes sure isn’t.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]