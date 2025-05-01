Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Raves About His One EDGE Selection in 2025 NFL Draft

Lions GM Brad Holmes glowed about rookie edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein, calling him a high-effort, high-upside player with serious potential.

The Detroit Lions waited until the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft to grab an edge defender, and when they finally did, they got a guy who has Brad Holmes absolutely buzzing.

Boise State’s Ahmed Hassanein may not have been a household name heading into draft weekend, but make no mistake—the Lions’ GM is confident they got a steal.

“We acquired him because he plays with his hair on fire,” Holmes said, according to Pride of Detroit. “As developmental as he is… he just plays hard.”

What the Lions See in Hassanein

Holmes didn’t hold back when explaining why Hassanein stood out on their draft board:

“At that position? You’ve got to set edges and win rushes,” he said. “And when I say win rushes, it’s not just getting a sack—you can win rushes by collapsing the pocket, with harassment, with effort.”

That’s exactly what the 6-foot-3, 250-pound EDGE brought to Boise State. Over his final two seasons, Hassanein racked up 22 sacks and 33 tackles for loss, showing an elite-level motor that never lets up.

What makes it more impressive? He only started playing football a few years ago after returning to the U.S. from Egypt.

Untapped Potential and Nonstop Effort

Holmes is betting big on upside—and Hassanein has plenty of it.

“That’s the coolest part about it,” Holmes added. “There’s so much untapped potential inside of him. But he has the foundation that you have to have for a football player, and that’s effort.”

The Lions’ staff has already raved about Hassanein’s relentless energy, with Holmes saying the rookie’s fire and passion are palpable, both in the locker room and on the field.

This is the kind of player that fits Dan Campbell’s culture: gritty, humble, hard-working, and ready to run through a wall for the guys next to him.

Why This Pick Matters More Than It Looks

Sure, Hassanein was the only EDGE rusher selected by Detroit—and yes, it came in Round 6. But Holmes has made it clear: you don’t draft just for the sake of position.

Instead, they waited for a guy who matches their DNA. With a relentless motor, football character, and the upside of someone just scratching the surface, Ahmed Hassanein is exactly the type of player the Lions want to develop.

And if he hits his ceiling, this could go down as another mid-to-late round gem unearthed by Brad Holmes.

The Bottom Line

Brad Holmes didn’t walk away from the 2025 NFL Draft with a flashy edge rusher in the early rounds. But in Ahmed Hassanein, he found someone who plays with unteachable heart and effort—and has the ceiling to become something special in Detroit.

Don’t sleep on the Lions’ lone EDGE pick. Holmes sure isn’t.