Brad Holmes Reads Brutal Fan Comments After Draft Video Snub

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes reads mean fan comments in a hilarious new video after backlash over not releasing draft footage in 2024.

Detroit Lions fans are known for their loyalty—and their honesty.

And after last year’s NFL Draft, when the team didn’t release its highly anticipated “Inside the Den” episode detailing the trade-up for cornerback Terrion Arnold, they let the front office know how they really felt.

Well, on Monday night, GM Brad Holmes officially responded… by reading those brutal fan comments on camera.

Fans Had Thoughts — And They Let Holmes Hear It

The Lions made headlines last April by hosting the 2024 NFL Draft in downtown Detroit. The city showed out. The fans showed up. The team even pulled off a thrilling draft-night trade.

But then came the letdown: no behind-the-scenes draft video. No war room footage. No dramatic phone call to Arnold. Just radio silence from the digital team on the one thing Lions fans look forward to every offseason.

One frustrated fan (@PaulieWalnuts67) on X wrote:

“This is B*******,” Holmes read. “Every other team has footage from their draft room except us, and the draft was in Detroit! How dare you guys!”

“Look, I’m not making ALL the decisions around here,” Holmes responded to the tweet, “but, I can kind see that, you know, drafts in Detroit… and no Inside the Den“

Another chimed in:

“I know they don’t owe us anything,” Holmes read, “But this is like fumbling the ball on your own 15.”

Here is what @KingKwon83 had to say:

Who is responsible for f****** up such a good thing? “Holmes read. “Did they hire someone knew in management recently who is out of tough?”

Holmes didn’t flinch reading the criticism—he took it on the chin, acknowledged the disappointment, and even cracked a few smiles along the way.

A Hint That Redemption May Be Coming

At the end of the video, Holmes delivered a message to the content team on behalf of every Lions fan still waiting for that elusive footage:

“Put your foot on the gas,” Holmes said. “Get back to work, and let’s drop an Inside the Den video.”

It might’ve taken a year and a few roast tweets to get here, but it finally looks like the Lions are listening.