In case you have not yet heard, four Detroit Lions players, including Jameson Williams, have been suspended by the NFL for violating the NFL's gambling policy. The players suspended include Williams (6 games), Stanley Berryhill (6 games), CJ Moore (at least one season), and Quintez Cephus (at least one season). Just moments ago, Lions GM Brad Holmes released a statement regarding the situation, while also announcing that Moore and Cephus have been cut.

Key Points

Four Lions players, including Williams, have been suspended by the NFL for violating the league's gambling policy. The players suspended include Williams, Stanley Berryhill, CJ Moore, and Quintez Cephus. Holmes released a statement addressing the situation and announcing the immediate cuts of Moore and Cephus. Berryhill and Williams are allowed to participate in off-season and pre-season events before their suspension, which starts on the final roster cut-down date. Both Berryhill and Williams will be eligible to play starting in Week 7.

Brad Holmes releases statement, cuts 2 players following breaking news

Here is the statement Holmes released following today's breaking news:

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league's gambling policy,” said Detroit Lions Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes. “These players exhibited decision-making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision-making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

When will the suspensions begin?

Berryhill and Williams are allowed to take part in off-season and pre-season events prior to their suspension, which starts on the date of the final roster cut-down day. Both players will be eligible to play beginning in Week 7.