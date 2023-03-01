Merch
Lions Notes

Brad Holmes responds to question about Dan Campbell vs. Sean McVay, Les Snead in Octagon [Video]

By W.G. Brady
4
0

Ladies and Gentlemen, we bring to you our “this has nothing to do with the future of the Detroit Lions” article of the day! Earlier this morning, Lions GM Brad Holmes joined Peter Schrager on Good Morning Football, and Schrags thought it would be fun to stump Holmes with a question he did not expect. That question was, “Who would win in a battle in the octagon? Dan Campbell or Sean McVay AND Les Snead?” Schrager made sure to emphasize that this would be a two-against-one battle.

Dan Campbell 2023 NFL Draft Brad Holmes Les Snead Sean McVay Octagon

Brad Holmes dodges Dan Campbell vs. Sean McVay AND Les Snead Octagon question

As you will see, Holmes was definitely caught off guard by the question, and he gave his best political answer. That being said, Holmes did make it clear that if he was in the octagon with a fired-up Campbell, he would be leaving pretty quickly. Check it out!

Holmes and Campbell clearly have an outstanding GM/HC relationship

Ever since the moment the Lions hired Holmes and Campbell, it has been very clear that are working as one to build a championship-caliber team. While talking to GMFB, Holmes emphasized that he and Campbell have a plan, and that plan is to build a contender the right way.

