Brad Holmes reveals 3 ‘elements’ he told Sheila Ford Hamp during interview

When the Detroit Lions initially fired former general manager Bob Quinn, very few (if any) immediately mentioned Brad Holmes as a potential candidate to land the job.

But, as we now know, the Lions did hire Holmes after he blew away owner Sheila Ford Hamp and team president Rod Wood in his interview.

During a recent interview with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Holmes revealed the 3 elements he felt would be crucial to his success, should he land the job.

Here are those 3 elements:

1) “We’ve got to find a way to win the draft.”

2) “We’ve got to have a collaborative and confident team-building process.”

3) “We need a strong culture.”

Nation, so far, everything Holmes has done has made perfect sense and if he continues on this path, the Lions will be competing for a Super Bowl in the not-too-distant future! (Honolulu Blue Kool-Aid, anyone?)