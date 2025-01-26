Brad Holmes Reveals the Nerve-Wracking Process Behind Za’Darius Smith Trade

In a recent interview with Detroit Lions reporter Dannie Rogers, Lions general manager Brad Holmes shared the behind-the-scenes story of how the team eventually secured pass rusher Za'Darius Smith after Aidan Hutchinson's injury in Week 6. Holmes provided insight into the process, revealing the decision-making and conversations that led to the trade.

The Immediate Shift in Focus After Hutchinson's Injury

The injury to Hutchinson marked a turning point for the Lions' front office. Holmes recalled, “So, we started right after Hutch got hurt, looking at a lot of pass rushers. We kind of had a really good feel of who to look at.”

Holmes and his team set to work immediately, but the evaluation process was far from easy. It took the Lions a full week to assess all available pass rushers. “It took us a whole week just to get through all the players,” Holmes said. “Once we got through all the players we looked at, that’s when we started making calls.”

Za'Darius Smith Was the Clear Choice

As the search continued, only a few players stood out as legitimate candidates, and Smith was at the top of that list. “Za'Darius was one of the top ones that stood out. Actually, I will say Za'Darius was the best one that was on the actual realistic available list,” Holmes explained.

A Long and Uncertain Negotiation

The trade talks began well before the deadline, as Holmes and his team identified Smith as a key target. “We were playing the Titans, and that’s when we really started getting intense about the talks,” Holmes said. Despite the momentum, there was still uncertainty about whether the deal would come through. “I didn’t know if it was going to happen the night before the deadline,” Holmes admitted.

Holmes reflected on the tense moments leading up to the deal, admitting he was preparing for other options. “I was sitting in a dark office, looking at pass rushers that were not on that original list because we had already been through that whole list,” Holmes said.

A Relieved Holmes After Securing the Trade

In the end, Holmes' persistence paid off when he received the confirmation from Browns GM Andrew Berry. “Finally, Andrew Berry calls me that night, and it was just like a ray of light,” Holmes said, expressing the relief and excitement he felt after securing Smith.

Za'Darius Smith's addition to the Lions' roster gave the team a much-needed boost in their pass rush. Holmes' dedication and patience in pursuing the trade proved to be a key move in Detroit's season.