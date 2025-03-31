Brad Holmes Reveals Why Detroit Lions Did Not Re-Sign Za’Darius Smith

On Monday, Brad Holmes told reporters what he said to Za'Darius Smith.

The Detroit Lions have made a notable roster move this offseason, parting ways with veteran EDGE rusher Za’Darius Smith. The decision, while surprising to many fans, was rooted in one simple reason—money.

Za'Darius Smith

Lions Part Ways With Za’Darius Smith to Free Up Cap Space

Speaking at the NFL Annual League Meetings in West Palm Beach, Florida, Lions general manager Brad Holmes was direct about why the team let Smith go.

“We couldn’t afford it,” Holmes said. “That’s the bottom line. That was my communication with him and he understood that.”

The Lions acquired Za’Darius Smith last season from the Cleveland Browns, giving up a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-rounder, while also getting back a 2026 seventh-rounder.

Smart Timing Saves Lions Millions in Cap Space

Releasing Smith before March 15 turned out to be a financially savvy move. By cutting ties early, the Detroit Lions avoided paying a $2 million option bonus, saving the team $5.7 million in 2025 cap space and $5.2 million in 2026.

Had the team waited just a few days longer, they would have incurred additional dead cap charges—an outcome Holmes clearly wanted to avoid.

Brad Holmes Za'Darius Smith

What’s Next for the Lions’ Pass Rush?

Now that Smith is off the books, the attention turns to how the Lions will address their pass-rushing needs opposite Hutchinson. The team could explore the 2025 NFL Draft or look to sign a less expensive veteran free agent to bolster the depth chart.

While Smith’s contributions were significant during his short stay in Detroit, the decision to release him aligns with the Lions’ long-term cap strategy and roster-building philosophy.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Announce Opening Day Roster for 2025
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?