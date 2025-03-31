Brad Holmes Reveals Why Detroit Lions Did Not Re-Sign Za’Darius Smith

On Monday, Brad Holmes told reporters what he said to Za'Darius Smith.

The Detroit Lions have made a notable roster move this offseason, parting ways with veteran EDGE rusher Za’Darius Smith. The decision, while surprising to many fans, was rooted in one simple reason—money.

Lions Part Ways With Za’Darius Smith to Free Up Cap Space

Speaking at the NFL Annual League Meetings in West Palm Beach, Florida, Lions general manager Brad Holmes was direct about why the team let Smith go.

“We couldn’t afford it,” Holmes said. “That’s the bottom line. That was my communication with him and he understood that.”

The Lions acquired Za’Darius Smith last season from the Cleveland Browns, giving up a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-rounder, while also getting back a 2026 seventh-rounder.

Smart Timing Saves Lions Millions in Cap Space

Releasing Smith before March 15 turned out to be a financially savvy move. By cutting ties early, the Detroit Lions avoided paying a $2 million option bonus, saving the team $5.7 million in 2025 cap space and $5.2 million in 2026.

Had the team waited just a few days longer, they would have incurred additional dead cap charges—an outcome Holmes clearly wanted to avoid.

What’s Next for the Lions’ Pass Rush?

Now that Smith is off the books, the attention turns to how the Lions will address their pass-rushing needs opposite Hutchinson. The team could explore the 2025 NFL Draft or look to sign a less expensive veteran free agent to bolster the depth chart.

While Smith’s contributions were significant during his short stay in Detroit, the decision to release him aligns with the Lions’ long-term cap strategy and roster-building philosophy.