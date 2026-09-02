Brad Holmes Makes His Feelings Clear on Sam LaPorta, Brian Branch Extensions

Brad Holmes did not announce a contract extension Wednesday.

He did, however, make it perfectly clear what the Detroit Lions still want to happen with Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch.

During Wednesday’s end-of-camp press conference, Holmes was asked about Detroit eventually signing the two members of its 2023 draft class to long-term extensions. His answer left little doubt about how the organization views them.

“Those other two, we still want to keep those guys around.”

Holmes continued:

“Those plans haven’t changed.”

Then he reinforced the point.

“In terms of us wanting those guys around, absolutely.”

And finally:

“Hopefully we can get that done.”

For Lions fans wondering whether the absence of new contracts indicated a change in Detroit’s long-term plans, Holmes provided a fairly straightforward answer.

It hasn’t.

LaPorta and Branch Remain Part of Detroit’s Long-Term Plan

LaPorta and Branch arrived together as part of Detroit’s remarkable 2023 NFL Draft class. LaPorta was selected No. 34 overall out of Iowa, while Detroit traded up to take Branch at No. 45 out of Alabama.

Both quickly became foundational players.

And both are now entering the final season of their four-year rookie contracts, making their futures two of the most significant long-term personnel questions facing Holmes.

That is why Holmes’ comments matter.

Earlier in training camp, it was reported that LaPorta and Branch were not close to extensions, even though both continued to be viewed as part of Detroit’s future.

Wednesday’s comments reinforce the second half of that equation.

The deals may not be done.

The desire to get them done remains.

Holmes Has Already Started Locking Up the 2023 Core

Detroit has made retaining its own drafted talent a central part of Holmes’ roster-building philosophy.

That approach has already been evident with other members of the 2023 class. Most recently, the Lions completed a massive extension with Jahmyr Gibbs, a deal we covered when it became official.

Now LaPorta and Branch represent two of the biggest remaining pieces.

There are legitimate complications.

Branch is working his way back from a torn Achilles and will begin the season on the Reserve/PUP list. LaPorta has also dealt with his own injury concerns. Those circumstances can affect everything from guarantees to contract structure and timing.

But Holmes did not sound like a general manager reconsidering whether either player belongs in Detroit.

Quite the opposite.

“We still want to keep those guys around.”

For now, that is the update.

No contracts. No announced timetable. No indication that agreements are imminent.

But no change of heart, either.

Holmes wants LaPorta and Branch in Detroit beyond 2026.

Now comes the considerably harder part: getting two expensive contracts across the finish line.