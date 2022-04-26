Brad Holmes says Detroit Lions did not send seven people to see Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Pro Day

The 2022 NFL Draft is now just two days away and there has been plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions sending seven people to Oregon‘s Pro Day to scout/interview Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is one of the top-ranked EDGE prospects in this cycle.

Embed from Getty Images

Well, not that it really matters a ton but during a recent interview with Chris Burke of The Athletic, Lions GM Brad Holmes said that the Lions did not send seven people to scout Thibodeaux, they actually sent five.

Just on that, Dan talked about this a little bit. You said you only went to a couple pro days, but I know you sent a bunch of people out to Oregon for Kayvon Thibodeaux’s pro day. When you decide to go or you send more people, is that for a specific reason? Are you trying to get certain questions answered that you can’t get off tape or off 15-minute meetings at the combine?

Yeah, it is case by case. A lot was made about the Oregon pro day that … I think I know where this seven number came up (reports had the Lions with seven attendees). But we only flew four people out there and then we met our scout, so we had five.

I think when we filled out the RSVP, I didn’t know exactly who was going until right up to it so I filled out a bunch of names.

Holmes also told Burke that he only went to two college football games this fall (zero Michigan games) and one of them was in California so he could get a closer look at Thibodeaux.

With Oregon, I went out there and I went to a Thibodeaux game. But I went out there and I just wanted to see him live again. I had seen a lot of the pass rushers, so I wanted to make sure that I kind of had equal footing.

That was a little different, because I’m often either seeing them all or not seeing any of them — I want to eliminate the bias and noise a little bit. Make sure it’s on a level field.

But I just wanted to see Thibodeaux again and give him another look.

Nation, how would you feel about the Lions selecting Thibodeaux with the No. 2 overall pick? What if Aidan Hutchinson is still available?

