in Detroit Lions

Brad Holmes says Detroit Lions did not send seven people to see Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Pro Day

Thibodeaux could be the Lions target at No. 2

The 2022 NFL Draft is now just two days away and there has been plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions sending seven people to Oregon‘s Pro Day to scout/interview Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is one of the top-ranked EDGE prospects in this cycle.

Well, not that it really matters a ton but during a recent interview with Chris Burke of The Athletic, Lions GM Brad Holmes said that the Lions did not send seven people to scout Thibodeaux, they actually sent five.

Just on that, Dan talked about this a little bit. You said you only went to a couple pro days, but I know you sent a bunch of people out to Oregon for Kayvon Thibodeaux’s pro day. When you decide to go or you send more people, is that for a specific reason? Are you trying to get certain questions answered that you can’t get off tape or off 15-minute meetings at the combine?

Yeah, it is case by case. A lot was made about the Oregon pro day that … I think I know where this seven number came up (reports had the Lions with seven attendees). But we only flew four people out there and then we met our scout, so we had five.

I think when we filled out the RSVP, I didn’t know exactly who was going until right up to it so I filled out a bunch of names.

Holmes also told Burke that he only went to two college football games this fall (zero Michigan games) and one of them was in California so he could get a closer look at Thibodeaux.

With Oregon, I went out there and I went to a Thibodeaux game. But I went out there and I just wanted to see him live again. I had seen a lot of the pass rushers, so I wanted to make sure that I kind of had equal footing.

That was a little different, because I’m often either seeing them all or not seeing any of them — I want to eliminate the bias and noise a little bit. Make sure it’s on a level field.

But I just wanted to see Thibodeaux again and give him another look.

Nation, how would you feel about the Lions selecting Thibodeaux with the No. 2 overall pick? What if Aidan Hutchinson is still available?

 

NFL Draft Betting: Should We Bet the Chalk in the First-Round Pick Market?

There are a ton of ways to bet the NFL Draft at FanDuel Sportsbook this year, including some first-round pick odds for 48 players.

I aggregated some rankings and projected out odds for each player listed in order to find out where value exists.

Where might there be betting value? Let’s take a look.

Rankings in the table refer to ESPN’s Best Player Available rankings (ESPN), NFL Mock Draft Database’s Consensus Big Board rankings (MDD), and Grinding the Mocks’ expected draft position (GTM).

Player FDSportsbook ESPN MDD GTM Avg
Trevor Penning -700 25 21 16.4 20.8
Treylon Burks -500 26 22 27.7 25.2
Trent McDuffie -500 14 19 16.8 16.6
Zion Johnson -300 33 28 23.1 28.0
Devonte Wyatt -300 20 25 29.6 24.9
Nakobe Dean -300 12 27 31.2 23.4
Kenyon Green -250 27 26 24.8 25.9
Andrew Booth -180 29 23 23.8 25.3
Daxton Hill -175 23 29 29.2 27.1
Desmond Ridder -135 36 36 30.2 34.1
Jahan Dotson -135 28 31 31 30.0
Matt Corral -135 34 33 37.1 34.7
Boye Mafe -135 32 35 37.1 34.7
Logan Hall -115 40 43 54.2 45.7
Lewis Cine -115 52 34 36.1 40.7
Arnold Ebiketie -115 38 38 36.1 37.4
Christian Watson -115 45 49 33.1 42.4
Kyler Gordon -115 31 40 34.7 35.2
Tyler Smith +100 58 47 30.3 45.1
Sam Howell +105 50 54 45.8 49.9
Travis Jones +125 39 45 44.7 42.9
George Pickens +120 57 46 38.3 47.1
Breece Hall +150 46 42 48.7 45.6
David Ojabo +150 30 32 43.3 35.1
Skyy Moore +150 42 48 51.6 47.2
Roger McCreary +150 54 37 39.4 43.5
Kaiir Elam +150 47 30 30.4 35.8
Bernhard Raimann +150 43 44 31.7 39.6
Daniel Faalele +200 60 59 62.9 60.6
Quay Walker +200 35 56 42.6 44.5
Drake Jackson +250 61 63 52.6 58.9
Jaquan Brisker +250 66 51 53.8 56.9
Jalen Pitre +350 41 41 51.2 44.4
DeMarvin Leal +350 62 55 49.8 55.6
Tariq Woolen +350 75 67 56.7 66.2
Kenneth Walker +350 44 39 56.8 46.6
Troy Andersen +350 70 73 85.5 76.2
Christian Harris +400 37 52 61.6 50.2
Chad Muma +400 65 60 60.6 61.9
Trey McBride +450 59 50 57.3 55.4
Justyn Ross +600 112 115 78.9 102.0
Greg Dulcich +600 79 77 77.1 77.7
Perrion Winfrey +600 51 53 63.1 55.7
Isaiah Spiller +600 108 62 81.9 84.0
Jalen Tolbert +600 83 80 77 80.0
Abraham Lucas +600 55 71 65.7 63.9
Darian Kinnard +600 107 66 60.4 77.8
Carson Strong +800 93 86 99 92.7

Click here to read the full article

