The goal for every NFL team is to win the Super Bowl. That is certainly the goal for Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes, who was hired by the team in 2021. The Lions, of course, have never even played in a Super Bowl, much less won it. In fact, the Lions have not won an NFL Championship at all since 1957. While speaking to the media following the 2023 NFL Draft, Holmes said he believes the Lions have the talent on their roster to make some noise in the NFL Playoffs.

Key Points

Every team wants to win the Super Bowl

The Lions have never played in a Super Bowl

Holmes believes the Lions have the talent to make some noise in the NFL Playoffs

Brad Holmes says Detroit Lions have the talent to make noise in NFL Playoffs

Holmes told reporters that the Lions have to get to the point where they can get to the playoffs and “make some noise.”

- Advertisement -

“We got to get to the point,” Holmes said. “Where we could get in the postseason and hopefully make some noise.”

When asked if he thinks the Lions have the talent to do that, Holmes' response was music to our ears.

“I do, yes,” Holmes said.

Bottom Line: The Lions are in position to do some good things in 2023

Whether or not the Lions have what it takes to make a run at a Super Bowl this coming season is yet to be determined, but there is no question about it that Holmes is building a solid roster, and that roster just got better via the NFL Draft. Good things are coming, folks!