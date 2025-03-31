Brad Holmes Says Door is Not Closed on Lions Bringing Back Za’Darius Smith

Find out what Brad Holmes just said about the possibility that the Detroit Lions will re-sign Za'Darius Smith.

The Detroit Lions may not be finished with veteran pass rusher Za’Darius Smith just yet.

Despite releasing Smith earlier this offseason to clear cap space, general manager Brad Holmes made it clear this week that a return to Detroit isn’t off the table. During his media session at the NFL Annual Meetings, Holmes shared that the team has maintained communication with Smith’s representation.

Why the Lions Let Smith Go

Smith, who was acquired at last season’s trade deadline, provided the Lions with a veteran presence off the edge during a critical stretch. While his contributions were valuable, his contract became a sticking point.

“We just weren’t in a position to really keep him at his salary,” Holmes said, via The Detroit News. “Look, he played some good snaps for us and he made plays for us when we acquired him, so we would have loved to be able to keep him, but we just weren’t able to.”

The move saved Detroit over $5 million against the 2025 cap. Timing also played a role, as the team released Smith before his $2 million roster bonus would have kicked in.

Still in the Mix for a Reunion?

Although Smith is no longer under contract, Holmes revealed that the door remains open for a return — provided it’s under a more team-friendly structure.

“We’ve been keeping in touch with his agent, and he understands that process, so we’ll just see how it goes,” Holmes added.

This could be a calculated wait-and-see strategy by the Lions. If the market for Smith stays quiet, Detroit could bring him back at a lower cost and still benefit from his experience and production — he recorded four sacks in limited action with the team last year.

What’s Next?

With Aidan Hutchinson as the centerpiece of the pass rush, the Lions are still seeking reliable depth on the edge. Marcus Davenport has re-signed, but he’s struggled with injuries in recent seasons. The draft remains a possible avenue, but Holmes has left the window open to bring back a player who already knows the system and culture.

Za’Darius Smith may be gone for now, but his story with the Detroit Lions might not be finished.