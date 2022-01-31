Brad Holmes says he thinks Matthew Stafford trade ‘worked out’ for Detroit Lions

It has not been one year (and a day) since the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks.

The Lions finished the season with a 3-13-1 record, while Stafford and the Rams are headed to the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, Lions GM Brad Holmes was in Mobile, Alabama for the Reese’s Senior Bowl and when reflecting on the Stafford trade, he believes it worked out for both sides.

From Detroit News:

“I mean, I think we’re in two different phases and that’s what I think he recognized,” Holmes said. “I respected his request, and we did the best thing we did for our organization and the best thing for him.”

“He asked for the trade and I think it worked out for both sides,” Holmes said. “You know, Stafford’s a good player, and the Rams are a good team. So, it worked out for them, and in exchange, we got compensation that can help us along the way.”

“I’m not surprised by their success they’ve had, or his success,” Holmes said. “At the end of the day, I got a lot of great respect for the people in that organization with the Rams. They have the leadership to really go far, and they have a really intentional build they’ve been doing for years. So, you know, when you’re building it for that long, and then you add a piece like him, I’m not surprised by their success. But all we can do is stay in the present, for where we’re at right now.”