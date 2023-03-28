Brad Holmes says he’s communicated with Jared Goff about QB intentions

Both Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have made it clear that Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions quarterback moving forward. The question is, do Holmes and Campbell look at Goff as their long-term starter, or just as their starter until his current contract is up following the 2024 season? On Monday, Holmes spoke to reporters at the NFL Owners' Meetings in Arizona, and he said the Lions are in a “unique” position when it comes to drafting a quarterback.

Key Points

Both Holmes and Campbell have confirmed that Goff will be the Lions' quarterback moving forward, but it's unclear whether they view him as a long-term or short-term solution.

The Lions are in a unique position when it comes to drafting a quarterback, and they have been in communication with Goff about their intentions.

It's uncertain whether the Lions will sign a QB through free agency or select one in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Brady Holmes has communicated with Jared Goff about his intentions

According to Ben Raven of MLive, Holmes told reporters that the Lions are in a “unique” position when it comes to drafting a quarterback, and they have been in communication with Goff about their intentions.

- Advertisement -

“I think the whole thing about that is transparency and communication,” Holmes said. “I communicated with Jared at the end of the season about, just like I told you guys at the combine about, yeah, we got Jared, but we didn’t have anything else behind him, so just letting him know that, look, man, we got to get some more behind you.

“I think, yeah, we are in a unique position with all the picks that we have to add maybe a pretty talented guy if we go that direction, but again, it doesn’t have to be the first round. It doesn’t have to be the second round. It can be at any point. But I just feel like we’re in a good place right now, but we just kind of keep the communication open just so, as you’re saying, if Jared, we were to go that direction and add one that he’s aware of exactly what we’re doing.”

Bottom Line: Lions could select QB in 2023 NFL Draft

As it stands, the Lions only have two quarterbacks on their roster, Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld. There is no doubt about it that the Lions will acquire at least one more QB before their workouts begin, and one question is, will they sign that QB via free agency, or will they select one in the 2023 NFL Draft? The other question is, will they select a QB in the 2023 NFL Draft with the intention of eventually having him replace Goff? Time will tell.