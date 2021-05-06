Brad Holmes says Kerryon Johnson’s status with Detroit Lions is not resolved

Sharing is caring!

According to reports that surfaced on Wednesday night, the Detroit Lions are waiving RB Kerryon Johnson.

Well, according to Lions GM Brad Holmes, Johnson’s status with the Lions is not yet resolved.

During an interview with Pro Football Talk on Thursday morning, Holmes described the situation with Johnson as “a work in progress.”

It would be wise for the Lions to try and trade Johnson rather than waiving him, but there have been rumblings that they tried to do just that during the 2021 NFL Draft but did not have any takers.

That being said, with all of the reports floating around, it sure does seem like Johnson will be waived sometime today. But time will tell!

