Brad Holmes Says Lions Passed on Alluring Trade Proposal in Round 1

Brad Holmes said the Detroit Lions nearly traded the No. 28 pick before making the decision to make a selection.

Sometimes, the best move is no move at all.

That was the vibe inside the Detroit Lions’ draft room Thursday night as general manager Brad Holmes opted to stay put at pick No. 28 in the 2025 NFL Draft — even as trade offers rolled in.

With teams around them wheeling and dealing, Holmes had every opportunity to join the chaos. In fact, he admitted to receiving a few calls — and one particularly “enticing” offer that would’ve dropped the Lions further down the board in Round 1.

But when push came to shove, Holmes trusted his instincts.

“It just didn’t feel great,” Holmes said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press. “The board was thinning out for us.”

Brad Holmes Detroit Lions

A Calculated Roll of the Dice

Make no mistake, the Lions weren’t locked into staying at 28. Holmes seriously considered making a move, but as he saw more and more of their top targets disappear, the risk outweighed the reward.

“There was a little anxiety there,” he admitted. “The breathing got a little irregular.”

Ultimately, Holmes decided the most responsible decision was to stay put and draft a player they felt strongly about. That player? Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams — a powerful interior presence who fits everything Detroit wants in a Dan Campbell-era lineman.

Staying True to the Blueprint

It’s easy to be tempted by extra draft capital, but Holmes has shown time and again that he values fit and identity over flashy trades.

“You just gotta try to make the most responsible decision as you can,” Holmes said.

Williams fills a clear long-term need in Detroit’s defensive line rotation, especially with D.J. Reader on an expiring deal and Alim McNeill working his way back from injury.

Holmes didn’t just avoid a bad trade — he landed a potential building block.

“We’re thrilled with how it panned out,” Holmes said.

It may not have been the loudest pick of the night, but it might end up being one of the smartest.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

