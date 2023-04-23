Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes caused a stir among fans when he wore a white Lions hoodie with the word “Villain” printed in bold black letters at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. When asked about the meaning behind it, Holmes replied that the whole world doesn't truly understand it. He also mentioned that he enjoys the fire it has ignited among fans, despite it not being his original intention.

Key Points

Holmes wore a “Villain” hoodie at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The meaning behind the “Villain” hoodie is unknown to the public

Holmes enjoys the reaction it has sparked among fans

Brad Holmes says the whole world does not know what “Villain” truly means

While speaking to reporters at his pre-NFL Draft presser, Brad Holmes was once again asked about the “Villain” motto, and he explained that most people still do not know what it truly means.

- Advertisement -

“In the past, we kind of kept that lock key,” Holmes said. “… (Now) the whole world knows about it. The whole world doesn't know what it truly means. In terms of the merch, in terms of the availability of it, I can't really speak to that. I do like the fire that it started. It's been pretty cool. I didn't think it was going to happen. That wasn't my intention, but it's been pretty cool to see the reaction that everybody has kind of bought into the villain theme.”

Bottom Line: We may never know the true meaning of “Villain”

Brad Holmes has been asked multiple times about “Villain” and he has not yet divulged what it truly means. If we are being honest, chances are that Holmes is not about to reveal what the “Villain” motto truly means, but it sounds like it is something that will be sticking around moving forward.