Brad Holmes Sets Record Straight Regarding Jameson Williams’ Trade Rumors

Following the 1st Round of last night's NFL Draft, Brad Holmes responded to a question about the Jameson Williams trade rumors floating around.

Despite a swirl of rumors in recent weeks, Jameson Williams isn’t going anywhere — at least not if Brad Holmes has anything to say about it.

The Detroit Lions general manager set the record straight during a media session following the 1st Round of the 2025 NFL Draft, firmly shutting down the idea that the team was shopping its former first-round wide receiver.

“No, that’s something that we have never entertained,” Holmes said via the Detroit Free Press when asked about recent trade buzz. “I don’t know where that report came from, but that’s not a conversation that me and Dan [Campbell] have ever had.”

That’s about as direct as it gets.

The Rumor Mill Keeps Spinning

Over the last few weeks, national reports — particularly from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer — hinted that the Lions might be exploring trade possibilities for Williams, with his fifth-year option looming and the team staring down several major contract decisions.

But Holmes made it clear: those conversations simply aren’t happening.

Instead, the front office appears focused on keeping its rising star in Honolulu Blue — at least for the short term.

Fifth-Year Option? Likely. Extension? We’ll See.

Williams is coming off a breakout 2024 season, where he racked up 1,001 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, emerging as the explosive complement to Amon-Ra St. Brown the team envisioned when they drafted him.

Holmes said the team is “likely” to exercise Williams’ fifth-year option, which would keep him under contract through the 2026 season. That would buy Detroit time to figure out what a longer deal might look like — if it happens at all.

“There’s a lot of extensions that are hopefully coming,” Holmes said. “But it’s just one that you just don’t know what’s going to happen from a financial standpoint. Because a wide receiver — it’s expensive. It’s very expensive.”

With big-money deals already handed out to St. Brown, Penei Sewell, Alim McNeill, Kerby Jospeh and more on the horizon (looking at you, Aidan Hutchinson), the Lions will have some tough calls to make.

But for now? Jameson isn’t going anywhere.