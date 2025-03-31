Brad Holmes Shares Honest Take on Lions’ 2025 Free Agency Haul

Brad Holmes things he nailed the first wave of free agency. Do you agree with him?

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes couldn’t have been more pleased with how free agency played out this offseason. Despite limited financial flexibility heading in, Holmes says the Lions exceeded expectations — and then some.

Exceeded Expectations

While speaking about Detroit’s free agency moves, Holmes admitted he went into the offseason expecting to have to keep things modest due to looming cap obligations. However, the Lions front office found ways to be both efficient and aggressive.

“Look, I’m more than happy with how free agency went,” Holmes said as quoted by Tim Twentyman. “We were able to land players we actually wanted — not just guys we felt lukewarm about. That doesn’t always happen.”

What caught Holmes off guard was the volume of impactful additions Detroit managed to bring in, especially considering the financial landscape they were navigating. He pointed out that the team was able to target top-tier players while still maintaining long-term flexibility.

A Strategic Cornerback Splash

One of the Lions’ splashiest moves came in the form of signing former Jets cornerback D.J. Reed to a three-year, $48 million deal. Holmes said he knew the cornerback market would be pricey — noting the entry point was around $16 million per year — and wasn’t sure if Detroit would be able to make a competitive offer.

“I knew we were going to be in that corner market,” Holmes said. “But if you had told me we’d land a guy at that price and still manage to add the defensive linemen we did — and bring back a guy like Tim Patrick — I wouldn’t have believed it.”

Smart Spending Across the Board

Aside from Reed’s big contract, Holmes and his front office opted for a series of cost-effective, short-term deals to bolster the depth chart. That balanced approach allowed the Lions to add immediate contributors while also leaving room for future flexibility — something Holmes has been prioritizing as the franchise prepares to extend core stars.

The Bottom Line

Holmes walked into free agency expecting to do less, but walked away having accomplished much more than anticipated. Now, with key veterans in the mix and a strong core returning, the Lions are positioned to make another run at the top of the NFC North — and Holmes has once again proven why he’s one of the most trusted executives in football.