The Detroit Lions are on the rise and a big reason why is that they have one of the best general managers in the NFL. Since taking over as GM of the Lions, Brad Holmes has been making key move after key move, and the team is currently the odds-on favorite to win the NFC North in 2023. NFL.com has released their 2023 NFL GM Power Rankings and Holmes has soared up the charts, as he should.

Key Points

Holmes has been making key moves that have put the team on the rise and made them the odds-on favorite to win the NFC North in 2023.

Holmes has been ranked No. 7 in the 2023 NFL GM Power Rankings by NFL.com, reflecting his success in building a strong roster and improving the team's chances of success.

The Lions' acquisition of the Rams' No. 6 overall draft pick is seen as a pivot point for the team to become a real contender, and Holmes has earned the trust of fans and doubters alike through his successful drafts and free agency moves.

Brad Holmes SOARS in 2023 NFL GM Power Rankings

Greg Rosenthal on NFL.com has released his latest NFL GM Power Rankings and Holmes has soared all the way up to No. 7.

General managers sometimes peak in popularity a few years into a major rebuild. The hard part is keeping it going like Brandon Beane in Buffalo, rather than peaking too early like Steve Keim in Arizona, Dave Gettleman in Carolina or Ryan Pace in Chicago. (All Executives of the Year!) Holmes has done virtually no wrong since arriving. He preceded Dan Campbell by a week and pivoted from the Matthew Stafford era with a home run trade that helped quickly build a roster spawning the most unbridled Lions enthusiasm in memory.

Getting to use the Rams' No. 6 overall draft pick feels like a pivot point, the chance to go from fun story to real contender. After two top-shelf drafts and a smart free agency haul that focused on improving the secondary, Holmes has more than earned the benefit of the ever-present doubt in Detroit.

Bottom Line: Holmes continues to make great moves for the Lions

Brad Holmes has quickly established himself as one of the best general managers in the NFL through his successful roster-building moves and his ability to navigate the challenges of a major rebuild. The Lions have benefited greatly from his leadership, and the team's prospects for success in the 2023 season and beyond look bright. With a top ranking in the NFL GM Power Rankings and a strong foundation in place, Holmes and the Lions are poised to make a serious push for the playoffs and possibly even a Super Bowl in the coming years.