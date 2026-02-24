Brad Holmes Reveals When Lions Expect Taylor Decker Decision

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes didn’t dodge the question everyone in Detroit is asking.

During his media session at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Holmes was asked directly about veteran left tackle Taylor Decker and when the organization expects clarity on his future. Decker, who has been a cornerstone of the Lions’ offensive line for nearly a decade, acknowledged after the 2025 season that he had not yet decided whether he plans to return for another year or retire.

Holmes made it clear the Lions are respecting Decker’s process—but not without an eye on the calendar.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously, Taylor, he’s earned the right to have as much space as he needs to reflect on a long season, and we respect him, we give him that,” Holmes said. “But, obviously, with the start of a new league year coming, you want as much clarity as possible. So, within these next couple of weeks, we’ll make sure we have that clarity.”

That timeline matters.

With free agency approaching and draft preparations accelerating, Detroit needs to know whether it must aggressively pursue a long-term solution at left tackle or simply plan for depth behind Decker. Holmes’ comments suggest the Lions are intent on avoiding another late-offseason surprise that could disrupt roster construction.

That concern is rooted in recent experience. Last offseason, Detroit was caught off guard when All-Pro center Frank Ragnow waited until more than a month after the 2025 NFL Draft to announce his retirement. By then, the Lions had already used their draft capital and were forced into contingency plans that were far from ideal.

The situation with Decker carries similar weight, but with higher stakes.

If Decker returns, Detroit retains stability at one of the league’s most important positions and keeps its offensive line among the NFL’s elite. If he retires, the Lions must either shift Penei Sewell to the left side or acquire a proven replacement through free agency or the draft.

Holmes’ message was measured but unmistakable: the Lions respect Decker’s legacy, but they also need answers soon.

For a franchise operating firmly in a Super Bowl window, clarity at left tackle isn’t optional; it’s essential.