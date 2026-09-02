Brad Holmes Breaks Silence on Terrion Arnold Situation

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes finally addressed one of the most consequential decisions of the offseason.

During his end-of-camp press conference Tuesday, Holmes discussed the Lions’ decision to release former first-round cornerback Terrion Arnold, calling the situation unfortunate while making it clear Detroit believed moving on was ultimately the right call.

“The whole situation obviously was unfortunate. Look, the kid made a mistake,” Holmes said. “The more information that we got throughout the process, that was the result of us doing what the best and right thing was for the club, which was: move on and move forward.”

Holmes then turned his attention to the players still in Detroit’s secondary.

“We like the guys we have, we like what we’ve done, and we feel good about what’s in the room,” Holmes said.

Lions Prepared for Life Without Arnold

Detroit released Arnold on June 29 after his arrest in Florida on four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery stemming from an alleged February incident. Arnold’s representatives have maintained his innocence and denied his involvement in the allegations.

The move was significant because Detroit had traded up to select Arnold with the No. 24 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and entered the offseason expecting him to remain a major part of the secondary.

Once the legal situation developed, however, Holmes began preparing for every possible outcome.

We previously examined how Detroit’s cornerback competition changed following Arnold’s departure and identified potential trade targets the Lions could consider to replace him.

The Lions ultimately entered the regular season with D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Keith Abney II, Roger McCreary and Khalil Dorsey among their cornerback options.

Detroit also completed its preseason evaluation during its final exhibition game, giving Holmes and Dan Campbell one last opportunity to evaluate the reshaped secondary.

Holmes Is Standing Behind Detroit’s Decision

Whether Detroit’s cornerback room can hold up without Arnold remains one of the more important questions heading into the season.

But Holmes’ comments make one thing clear.

The Lions did not make the decision impulsively.

Detroit gathered information, prepared its roster for the possibility that Arnold would no longer be part of the organization and ultimately decided moving forward without him was “best for the club.”

Now Holmes is putting his faith in the players who remain.

And with Week 1 approaching, that evaluation is about to move from training camp to the field.