Brad Holmes Could Have Three New Trade Targets After Lions’ Injury Disaster

The Detroit Lions are 5-2, coming off a massive victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings, and suddenly dealing with a problem general manager Brad Holmes cannot afford to ignore.

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Detroit needs help at linebacker.

With rookie Jimmy Rolder officially out for the season and All-Pro Jack Campbell’s availability uncertain, the Lions have some difficult personnel decisions to make before the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

And while Detroit has internal options, A to Z Sports has suggested three intriguing linebackers Holmes could consider targeting.

To be clear, these are potential trade fits, not players Detroit has been reported to be pursuing. But each would offer something different to a defense trying to overcome a growing list of injuries.

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) in action against the Carolina Panthers Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Three Linebackers Brad Holmes Could Target

1. Zack Baun — Philadelphia Eagles

If Holmes wants to make an aggressive move, Zack Baun would be an intriguing option.

The Philadelphia Eagles linebacker is one of the NFL’s most versatile defenders, capable of helping against the run, dropping into coverage, and making plays in space.

That’s particularly appealing for a Lions defense that has struggled to find consistent production from its weakside linebacker position.

Baun would represent considerably more than an emergency replacement. He could immediately upgrade Detroit’s coverage ability while giving defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard another experienced playmaker.

The problem, of course, would be the asking price.

Baun is an established defensive star with significant contractual commitments, and Philadelphia would have to be willing to entertain offers.

There is no verified indication that the Eagles are actively shopping him, so acquiring Baun should be considered an ambitious hypothetical rather than an expected move.

Still, if Holmes wants to make a serious investment in Detroit’s defense, Baun is worth discussing.

2. Daiyan Henley — Los Angeles Chargers

Daiyan Henley would represent a different kind of gamble.

The 26-year-old Chargers linebacker has shown he can contribute against the run and in coverage, and his athleticism could make him an interesting fit in Detroit’s defensive system.

Henley also has experience rushing the passer, giving Sheppard some additional flexibility with his linebacker packages.

Unlike Baun, Henley would be more of a change-of-scenery acquisition than a blockbuster addition.

The biggest question is whether Los Angeles would have any interest in moving him.

Without evidence that the Chargers are willing to trade Henley, his inclusion should be viewed strictly as a possible roster fit.

But with the Lions searching for dependable linebackers and additional coverage help, he’s an interesting name to consider.

3. Akeem Davis-Gaither — Indianapolis Colts

If Holmes prefers a smaller move that wouldn’t require sacrificing premium draft capital, Akeem Davis-Gaither could be an appealing option.

The 29-year-old Colts linebacker brings extensive NFL experience and has played meaningful snaps at weakside linebacker.

Davis-Gaither isn’t a superstar, but he could give Detroit another established veteran capable of contributing immediately.

And unlike a major acquisition involving Baun, the commitment would likely be considerably smaller.

Davis-Gaither is scheduled to become a free agent following the season, potentially making him a short-term option for a Lions team focused on winning now.

His contract situation could make a deal easier to structure, although Indianapolis has not been confirmed as willing to move him.

For Detroit, the attraction would be straightforward: add experienced depth without making a major long-term commitment.

Why the Lions May Need More Than One Solution

As we previously examined following Detroit’s injury-filled victory, the concern extends beyond any single injured player.

The Lions are dealing with uncertainty throughout their defense, including at linebacker, cornerback, and safety.

And there’s another distinction worth remembering.

Detroit’s need for additional weakside linebacker help existed before Jack Campbell was injured. His absence, if it extends beyond Sunday’s game, would create an additional challenge at middle linebacker.

That means acquiring a player like Baun, Henley, or Davis-Gaither wouldn’t necessarily solve every problem.

Detroit still has Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Trevor Nowaske, Amen Ogbongbemiga, and Joe Bachie available as potential contributors.

But the Lions must determine whether that group provides enough experience, coverage ability, and depth for the remainder of the season.

Dan Campbell Leaves Door Open to Outside Help

During Monday’s press conference, Dan Campbell acknowledged that he and Holmes would evaluate the roster following Sunday’s injuries.

“We may need a little bit of help. We’re looking at everything. We’ll adjust as we go,” Campbell said. “(Lions GM) Brad (Holmes) and I will get together here this afternoon, tomorrow, and figure some of this out.”

That doesn’t mean a trade is coming, but it confirms Detroit isn’t dismissing the possibility of adding reinforcements.

The three potential targets were highlighted in a November 2 examination of possible linebacker acquisitions, although none has been publicly confirmed as an active Detroit trade pursuit.

Meanwhile, we previously detailed the uncertainty surrounding Jack Campbell’s injury, and his health remains far more important than any roster decision.

The Lions received encouraging news Monday when the organization announced that preliminary indications regarding his condition were positive.

But with Rolder officially lost for the season and the NFL trade deadline approaching, Holmes has plenty to consider.

Baun would be the ambitious move. Henley would be the developmental gamble. Davis-Gaither would be the practical veteran addition.

Three very different possibilities, and no guarantee that any will become available.

The question now is whether Holmes believes Detroit’s existing linebackers are enough to keep a Super Bowl contender moving forward.