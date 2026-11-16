The Detroit Lions suffered a devastating blow when Aidan Hutchinson went down with a season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots. But while replacing one of the NFL’s most dominant pass rushers won’t be easy, general manager Brad Holmes may have already made two moves that could help Detroit survive without him.

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And the interesting part? Both moves happened during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Rookies Derrick Moore and Skyler Gill-Howard have quietly developed into important contributors along Detroit’s defensive front. With Hutchinson now expected to miss the remainder of the season, those selections could prove more valuable than anyone imagined back in April.

Neither player can replace Hutchinson by himself, but together they give the Lions something they desperately need: young, productive defensive linemen capable of creating pressure.

Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) celebrates a sack of Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (not in the photo) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Derrick Moore Is Emerging at the Perfect Time

When Holmes selected Moore out of Michigan in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the expectation was that he would eventually develop into a legitimate pass-rushing threat. Nine games into his rookie season, that development appears to be happening rather quickly.

Moore has recorded four sacks over his last two games, including two against Miami and another two against New England. According to Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com, Moore played 40 defensive snaps against the Patriots and finished with two sacks and four total pressures, leading Detroit’s defense.

Even more impressive, Moore has joined Ziggy Ansah as the only rookies in Lions history to record multiple sacks in consecutive games. That’s some pretty impressive company for a player who didn’t record his first NFL sack until Week 9.

With Hutchinson sidelined, the Lions will likely lean more heavily on Moore moving forward. His recent production suggests he may be ready for the additional responsibility, although replacing Hutchinson’s consistent pressure will be a much bigger challenge than putting together two strong games.

Skyler Gill-Howard Is Looking Like a Sixth-Round Steal

While Moore has been grabbing headlines with his sacks, Gill-Howard has been quietly making life difficult for opposing offensive linemen. And considering Detroit selected him in the sixth round with the 205th overall pick, his production is becoming one of the more encouraging developments from Holmes’ latest draft class.

According to Pro Football Focus data cited by Michael Colwander of SideLion Report, Gill-Howard has generated 19 quarterback pressures on 288 defensive snaps this season. That ranks 29th among 131 interior defensive linemen despite Gill-Howard ranking just 68th in playing time.

The rookie out of Texas Tech has also recorded two sacks and six quarterback hits, providing Detroit with another disruptive presence alongside Alim McNeill and Tyleik Williams. Those numbers are particularly impressive considering Gill-Howard wasn’t expected to become such a significant part of the defensive rotation this quickly.

Earlier this season, Gill-Howard made it clear that he belongs in the NFL after earning the trust of Detroit’s coaching staff. Now, with the Lions facing their biggest defensive challenge of the season, his ability to create pressure from the interior could become even more important.

Brad Holmes’ Draft Decisions Could Pay Off in a Big Way

The biggest problem with losing Hutchinson isn’t simply replacing his six sacks this season. It’s replacing the constant attention he commands from opposing offensive lines, which creates opportunities for other defenders to make plays.

That’s where Moore and Gill-Howard could make a difference.

Moore gives Detroit another legitimate threat off the edge, while Gill-Howard provides additional pass-rushing ability from the interior. Combined with McNeill, who leads the Lions with 6.5 sacks, and veteran DJ Wonnum, Detroit still has several players capable of getting after opposing quarterbacks.

In fact, the Lions have recorded 32 sacks through nine games, ranking among the NFL’s best teams in that category. Hutchinson accounted for six of those sacks, meaning Detroit’s other defenders have already demonstrated an ability to produce.

Of course, there is no replacing everything Hutchinson brings to the field, and expecting two rookies to fill that void completely would be unrealistic. But Holmes deserves credit for adding young defensive talent before the Lions found themselves in this situation.

Detroit is 7-2, has won five consecutive games, and remains firmly in the NFC North championship race. Losing Hutchinson hurts, but thanks in part to two selections from the 2026 NFL Draft, the Lions might be better equipped to handle his absence than many people realize.

Sometimes the most important roster moves are the ones made months before anyone realizes just how badly they’re needed.