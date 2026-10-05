The Detroit Lions have reached the point where cornerback trade speculation isn’t going away.

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Detroit just allowed Bryce Young to throw for 329 yards in a 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and the Lions have now surrendered an NFL-record 1,227 passing yards through their first four games. Add Rock Ya-Sin’s hamstring injury to a secondary that was already searching for answers, and general manager Brad Holmes has every reason to keep working the phones.

One potential target would qualify as much more than a temporary patch.

Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter, a 23-year-old former second-round pick with seven career interceptions, has now been identified as the kind of aggressive trade target Detroit should explore.

There is an important distinction here: There is no report that the Lions and Texans are discussing a Lassiter trade. This is a proposed move that would require Houston to actually become willing to move one of its best young defensive backs.

Kamari Lassiter Proposed as Lions’ Big Swing

Mike Payton of A to Z Sports identified Lassiter as the biggest swing Detroit could take while examining potential cornerback trades Holmes could pursue following Detroit’s latest defensive collapse. The idea is considerably more aggressive than chasing a veteran rental.

Houston selected Lassiter with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after his career at Georgia, and he immediately became a starter. The Texans’ official player profile shows Lassiter produced seven interceptions and 27 passes defended over his first two NFL seasons, while starting all 30 games he played.

That combination is what makes Lassiter especially intriguing for Detroit. He isn’t an aging player Holmes would acquire strictly for the next three months. He would arrive as a 23-year-old starter who could theoretically become part of the Lions’ defensive core beyond 2026.

Payton suggested a third-round pick could potentially get Houston’s attention, while acknowledging the Texans could demand more. Whether Houston would actually entertain that price is another question entirely.

Why Lassiter Would Be Different From Other Trade Targets

The Lions have been connected to plenty of secondary possibilities over the last several weeks, but most come with an obvious compromise.

Some are older veterans who could help immediately but offer little long-term value. Others are younger players who haven’t established themselves as consistent starters. Lassiter doesn’t fit neatly into either category.

According to ESPN’s season statistics, Lassiter recorded 58 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defended as a rookie before following that with 91 tackles, four interceptions and 17 passes defended in 2025. That’s real production.

It also explains why Houston might have very little interest in trading him despite its ugly start to the season. Young starting cornerbacks on inexpensive rookie contracts are exactly the type of players rebuilding or struggling teams usually keep, not move.

But that’s also why Holmes should at least ask. Detroit doesn’t need another body at cornerback. It needs someone capable of changing the quality of the position.

Lions Have Already Shown They Want Cornerback Help

This wouldn’t represent a sudden change in philosophy from Holmes.

Detroit was legitimately involved in discussions for Joey Porter Jr. before Pittsburgh ultimately traded him to Dallas. Dan Campbell later said the Lions were “very much in on” Porter, and Detroit’s pursuit of Porter showed Holmes is willing to investigate a significant secondary upgrade.

That pursuit matters even more following Sunday night’s loss.

Young threw for 329 yards. Tetairoa McMillan exploded for 192 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Detroit once again struggled to prevent an opposing passing attack from controlling the game.

Then Ya-Sin went down.

His hamstring injury could push Holmes even deeper into the cornerback market, particularly if Detroit learns he will miss meaningful time.

At some point, the combination of injuries and poor production turns a weakness into an emergency. Detroit may already be there.

The Price Would Be Significant

This is where the hypothetical becomes complicated.

If Houston really would accept a third-round pick for Lassiter, Holmes should have a very serious conversation. A 23-year-old starting corner with another season remaining on his rookie contract fits Detroit’s immediate needs without becoming a pure win-now rental. Houston, however, has little reason to make things easy.

The Texans would be trading away a young player they drafted early and successfully developed. Detroit might have to offer more than Payton’s proposed third-rounder, particularly if multiple contenders became interested. That creates the central question Holmes would have to answer.

How much is fixing this secondary worth? The Lions have traditionally valued their draft capital, and Holmes has used those selections extraordinarily well. But draft picks are valuable because they can eventually become good NFL players. Lassiter already is one.

Brad Holmes Should At Least Make the Call

Nobody should confuse an intriguing trade proposal with an impending transaction. Houston has not been reported to be shopping Lassiter, and Detroit has not been reported to have called about him. The Texans could simply hang up the phone the moment Holmes asks. He should still ask.

The Lions are trying to win a Super Bowl, and their biggest weakness is threatening to undermine everything else they’ve built. Detroit has enough offensive talent to compete with nearly anyone, but asking Jared Goff and the offense to survive weekly shootouts is not a championship plan.

Lassiter would represent an entirely different kind of deadline acquisition. Young. Proven. Under contract beyond this season. And capable of helping immediately.

Holmes already showed with Porter that he’s willing to explore an aggressive move at cornerback. After watching Detroit’s secondary get shredded again Sunday night, there is no reason to stop dialing now.