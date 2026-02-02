New Report Explains How Brad Holmes Outmaneuvered Division Rival in NFL Draft

Every once in a while, new information surfaces that makes an already lopsided trade look even worse for the losing side.

That’s exactly what happened this week with fresh reporting surrounding the Detroit Lions’ 2022 draft-day deal with the Minnesota Vikings, the trade that allowed Detroit to move up and select Jameson Williams.

What’s now coming to light makes one thing painfully clear: the Lions didn’t just win that trade. They took advantage of a division rival that couldn’t get out of its own way.

Minnesota Wanted Jameson Williams — And Still Passed

According to recent reporting out of Minnesota, the Vikings had genuine interest in drafting Williams themselves at No. 12 overall. That’s the same pick they ultimately sent to Detroit in exchange for a package of selections.

Read that again.

Minnesota wanted the player. They had the pick. And they still traded it away.

Instead of simply drafting Williams, the Vikings gambled on moving back, seemingly convinced they could outmaneuver the board and still come away happy. That gamble backfired immediately.

Detroit took Williams at No. 12. Minnesota was left scrambling.

Brad Holmes Didn’t Force the Mistake — He Let It Happen

This is where the story shifts from “Vikings blunder” to “Brad Holmes mastery.”

Holmes didn’t pressure Minnesota into the deal. He didn’t overpay. He didn’t tip his hand. He simply recognized hesitation and exploited it.

The Vikings believed they could outthink the room. Holmes trusted the board.

That difference matters.

While Minnesota tried to play chess with itself, Detroit played the obvious move — secure the elite talent when it’s available.

The Fallout Only Got Worse With Time

Minnesota used the pick acquired from Detroit on Lewis Cine, who never found his footing in the NFL and is now out of the league. Another selection from the trade tree turned into linebacker Brian Asamoah, who is no longer with the Vikings either.

Detroit, meanwhile, landed a game-breaking wide receiver who became a central piece of its offensive future.

That contrast isn’t just unfortunate — it’s organizationally damaging.

And it’s fair to wonder whether moments like this contributed to Minnesota eventually moving on from its front office leadership. Draft capital is one thing. Draft conviction is another.

The Real Lesson From This Trade

This wasn’t about Holmes “tricking” anyone.

It was about decisiveness versus doubt.

The Vikings hesitated with a player they liked. The Lions didn’t hesitate at all.

That’s been a consistent theme under Brad Holmes: when Detroit identifies a cornerstone talent, they act. They don’t hope a player falls. They don’t assume the board will bend their way. They make the move and live with the outcome.

Minnesota tried to be clever. Detroit tried to be right.

Only one approach worked.

Why This Still Matters Today

This trade continues to resonate because it illustrates how small moments of uncertainty can snowball into long-term consequences — especially within a division.

The Lions didn’t just win a draft-day exchange. They gained a foundational player while a rival lost both the talent and the leverage.

And now, years later, the details emerging from Minnesota only make the lesson clearer.

In the NFL, conviction beats calculation when it’s backed by the right evaluation.

Brad Holmes understood that.

The Vikings didn’t — and the Lions are still benefiting from it.