Everything was fine and dandy in the Motor City until news broke that Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams had been suspended six games for violating the NFL's Gambling Policy. Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, Lions GM Brad Holmes spoke to the media, and while doing so, he addressed the Williams suspension.

Brad Holmes weighs in on Jameson Williams' suspension

While speaking to the media, Holmes said Williams takes accountability for violating the league's gambling policy.

“He made a mistake,” Holmes said. “He made a mistake and he takes accountability for it. He is young, and he understands the mistake that he made. And we've had transparent, open conversations about it. We have confidence that he's going to take the right approach, he's gonna have the right response in terms of what he needs to do.”

Bottom Line: Williams has a second chance

Williams is a young man who made a dumb mistake. That being said, we have all made mistakes, and if we let one mistake that we made when we were just out of college define us, a lot of us would be in rough shape. It is up to Williams to learn from this mistake, and to grow as a person, as a teammate, and as a professional football player in the NFL.