fb
Thursday, January 23, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsBrad Holmes Weighs In On Potential Kerby Joseph Extension
Detroit Lions

Brad Holmes Weighs In On Potential Kerby Joseph Extension

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

As the Detroit Lions look to build upon their successful 2024 season, one key player that has caught the attention of General Manager Brad Holmes is safety Kerby Joseph. The standout defensive back, who led the NFL with nine interceptions, is heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract, and Holmes is making it clear that Joseph's future in Detroit is something the team is focused on.

Brad Holmes Kerby Joseph

Holmes Questions Joseph’s Pro Bowl Snub

During a recent press conference, Brad Holmes expressed his disbelief over Joseph's Pro Bowl snub despite his impressive performance in 2024. “I don't know how you don't make the Pro Bowl with nine interceptions, whatever that is,” Holmes remarked. The fact that Joseph was not selected for the prestigious honor after a career-high season with the Lions was a disappointment, but it did not overshadow his contributions to the team. Holmes acknowledged that Joseph’s playmaking ability has been critical for Detroit's defense and that the young safety has earned his place as a core piece of the Lions’ future.

Extension on the Horizon?

Holmes made it clear that Kerby Joseph's contract situation will be addressed as the team plans for its future. “That's on the docket, in terms of to be looked at and discussed,” Holmes added. It is clear that Holmes views Joseph as a significant building block for the Lions moving forward. Since being drafted, Joseph has improved year after year, and his growth has helped solidify the Lions' defensive backfield. “He's another one that's gotten better and better. He's proven that he's a Detroit Lion,” Holmes said, further cementing the safety's role in Detroit's long-term plans.

A Bright Future Ahead for Joseph

As Joseph enters the final year of his rookie deal, it seems almost inevitable that the Lions will look to extend him, especially after his impressive showing in 2024. The combination of his on-field production, leadership qualities, and the trust that the organization has placed in him makes an extension a natural next step. Holmes' recent comments reflect the team’s commitment to retaining key talent as they continue their push toward championship contention.

Joseph has been a pivotal part of the defense since his arrival in Detroit, and with his potential for even greater growth, extending him would be a smart move for the Lions. As the offseason progresses, all eyes will be on whether the team can lock up Joseph for the long term, ensuring he remains a foundational piece of their defensive unit for years to come.

Previous article
Brad Holmes End-of-Season Comments Will Upset Some Lions’ Fans
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Dan Richmond on Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders
Al Graham on Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Shares Raw Heartbreak After Lions’ Playoff Loss
Tommy on Video Emerges Showing Detroit Lions ‘Fans’ Quitting on Their Team
Tommy on Rumor: Ben Johnson Notifies Detroit Lions of His Intentions for 2025 Season
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Colleen Monroe on Open Letter To Governor Whitmer: Please Declare The Day After The Super Bowl a ‘No School Day’
Joe B on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions