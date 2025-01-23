Brad Holmes Weighs In On Potential Kerby Joseph Extension

As the Detroit Lions look to build upon their successful 2024 season, one key player that has caught the attention of General Manager Brad Holmes is safety Kerby Joseph. The standout defensive back, who led the NFL with nine interceptions, is heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract, and Holmes is making it clear that Joseph's future in Detroit is something the team is focused on.

Holmes Questions Joseph’s Pro Bowl Snub

During a recent press conference, Brad Holmes expressed his disbelief over Joseph's Pro Bowl snub despite his impressive performance in 2024. “I don't know how you don't make the Pro Bowl with nine interceptions, whatever that is,” Holmes remarked. The fact that Joseph was not selected for the prestigious honor after a career-high season with the Lions was a disappointment, but it did not overshadow his contributions to the team. Holmes acknowledged that Joseph’s playmaking ability has been critical for Detroit's defense and that the young safety has earned his place as a core piece of the Lions’ future.

Extension on the Horizon?

Holmes made it clear that Kerby Joseph's contract situation will be addressed as the team plans for its future. “That's on the docket, in terms of to be looked at and discussed,” Holmes added. It is clear that Holmes views Joseph as a significant building block for the Lions moving forward. Since being drafted, Joseph has improved year after year, and his growth has helped solidify the Lions' defensive backfield. “He's another one that's gotten better and better. He's proven that he's a Detroit Lion,” Holmes said, further cementing the safety's role in Detroit's long-term plans.

A Bright Future Ahead for Joseph

As Joseph enters the final year of his rookie deal, it seems almost inevitable that the Lions will look to extend him, especially after his impressive showing in 2024. The combination of his on-field production, leadership qualities, and the trust that the organization has placed in him makes an extension a natural next step. Holmes' recent comments reflect the team’s commitment to retaining key talent as they continue their push toward championship contention.

Joseph has been a pivotal part of the defense since his arrival in Detroit, and with his potential for even greater growth, extending him would be a smart move for the Lions. As the offseason progresses, all eyes will be on whether the team can lock up Joseph for the long term, ensuring he remains a foundational piece of their defensive unit for years to come.