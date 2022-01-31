Brad Holmes weighs in on trio of QBs Detroit Lions will be coaching at 2022 Senior Bowl

GM Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions coaching staff are currently in Mobile, Alabama as they prepare for the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The rosters have been set and the Lions will have the opportunity to coach a trio of quarterbacks with a ton of talent. Those QBs are Malik Willis (Liberty), Sam Howell (North Carolina), and Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky).

On Monday, Holmes met with the media and he weighed in on the quarterbacks the Lions get to work with at the Senior Bowl.

From Detroit News:

“You know, what’s kind of cool about all three of those quarterbacks, especially on our roster, they’ve all kind of battled some kind of adversity,” Lions general manager Brad Holmes said. “You’ve got Howell, he lost a lot of skill (players) in the pass (game). He’s got kind of a new cast he’s working with. And you’ve got Willis that had the transfer, and he had to go to a different level and produce. And Zappe, I’m not sure about true adversity, but his production speaks for itself. Almost 6,000 yards and 60 touchdowns. So it’s going to be an interesting group to deep dive into.”