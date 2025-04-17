Brad Holmes Gives Latest on Za’Darius Smith’s Future with the Lions

Lions GM Brad Holmes just gave an intriguing update on Za'Darius Smith's free agency status—and it might surprise Detroit fans. Here's what we learned.

Detroit Lions fans holding out hope for a Za’Darius Smith reunion might need to keep waiting—and possibly temper expectations. On Thursday, general manager Brad Holmes addressed the buzz surrounding the veteran edge rusher, and provided a quick update: nothing has changed.

Za'Darius Smith

Holmes Says There’s Been No Contact

Despite the excitement that followed Smith’s appearance in Detroit, Holmes quickly poured some cold water on the speculation.

“We haven’t had any discussions since [I spoke about him last month],” Holmes said as quoted by the Detroit News. “I think we kind of left it as that his agent would let us know if something was going on or anything had changed or if we had any updates. But no, we haven’t had any discussions since then.”

It was a direct and honest answer from Holmes, who has built a reputation for clarity and transparency during his tenure in Detroit.

Why the Lions Released Smith in the First Place

Smith was released in March as a cap casualty. Holmes noted at the NFL’s annual meeting that the team simply “couldn’t afford” to keep the former Pro Bowler, but he also left the door open for a potential return—depending on how things play out in the market.

That door still appears to be slightly ajar, but it doesn’t seem like either side has rushed to open it any further.

What It Means Moving Forward

With the 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner and a number of intriguing edge prospects on the board, Detroit may be looking to fill that depth through the draft instead. Still, if Smith’s price drops and the Lions want veteran insurance behind Aidan Hutchinson and company, don’t rule it out completely.

For now, though, it’s quiet. And with Holmes at the helm, you can be sure that any move will come on the team’s terms, not out of desperation.

