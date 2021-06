Sharing is caring!

This is one that New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov would like to have back.

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand scored the overtime winning goal tonight in Game 3 of their second round series against the Islanders, beating Varlamov glove side with a shot from just inside the half wall on a sharp angle:

BRAD MARCHAND OT HERO.

BRUINS LEAD SERIES 2-1. pic.twitter.com/1SPj778n1E — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 4, 2021